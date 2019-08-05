Kipinä Announces Ten School Partnership with ILA Vietnam

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 5 August 2019 – Kipinä, the fastest growing international preschool brand featuring an “Enhanced Finland” curriculum will join forces with ILA Vietnam to launch 10 new Kipinä preschools throughout Vietnam in the the next 3 years.





ILA Vietnam is one of the leading providers of 21st century English Language programs in Vietnam, with over 43 centres across Vietnam employing more than 800 teachers and delivering programs to more than 30,000 students.





Kipinä already has schools in 14 countries, mainly across the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe. The Vietnam roll-out brings Kipinä’s number of scheduled school openings to 42 and marks the beginning of a planned expansion throughout India, Asean countries and China.





Kipinä’s Finland university partner Häme University of Applied Sciences will provide certified teacher training in Finnish Pedagogy through a special program for foreign teachers that it jointly developed with Kipinä.





“Finnish Early Childhood Education is not easily exportable,” says Dzu Tran, CEO of ILA. “Kipinä substantially adapted the framework to suit environments and teachers outside Finland. Their approach to creating extensive resources and tools for teachers, combined with a practical approach to teacher training delivered online through Häme, and in local workshops, means we can deliver the best approach to educating children while ensuring sustainability and investing in our teachers.”





Kipinä Managing Director Kieran Galvin adds, “Kipinä recognises the difficulties inherent in opening schools in new markets. It’s why we work with experts like ILA who have more than 20 years experience in the sector.”





“While a lot of preschool franchisors turn their attention to the potentially lucrative US market, at Kipinä we prefer to work with innovators and disrupters in countries where the benefits of good quality education can make an enormous impact.”





Kipinä uses an enhanced Finland approach based on the Finnish National Core Curriculum for Early Childhood Education and Care, with extra elements added to make the program more suited to international environments. These include: Focused Instruction Methodology, 21st Century Skills and Executive Functioning skills for children.





www.kipinakids.com





https://ila.edu.vn/



