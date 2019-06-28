Kristen Stewart fans have already dubbed her as the gay Charlie’s Angel we all needed

caption Kristen Stewart in the new “Charlie’s Angels” trailer. source Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Sony Pictures just released the first trailer for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” film, and fans are already swooning over Kristen Stewart as one of the titular spies.

The trailer opens with Stewart apparently on a date, wearing a long blonde wig and seductively batting her eyelashes at a man. “I think women can do anything,” she says, before beating information out of him.

Throughout most of the trailer, Stewart rocks a windswept pixie cut and a variety of edgy outfits.

Good morning to Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer and Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer only!!!! pic.twitter.com/VZnnjukwEF — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 27, 2019

The “Twilight” star plays Sabina Wilson, who “runs the ground game,” according to Elizabeth Banks’ character Bosley.

“I’m somebody who believes that 90% of the job is casting,” Banks, who directed and co-wrote the film, previously said at CinemaCon. “I want to see from Robert Downey Jr. play Tony Stark; I don’t want to see anyone else do it. I want to see Kristen Stewart be a Charlie’s Angel and I didn’t want to see [anyone else do it].”

caption Elizabeth Banks as Bosley and Kristen Stewart as Sabina in the new “Charlie’s Angels” sequel. source Sony Pictures/YouTube

Fans are already celebrating Stewart’s casting – and, especially since the actor identifies as bisexual, many are excited about the possibility that Sabina will be an LGBTQ character.

kristen stewart in charlie’s angels is officially my favourite thing ever. pic.twitter.com/DdU3gLxIDC — ???????????? (@amyardams) June 27, 2019

Kristen stewart starting a movie trailer with long blonde hair, flirting with a man only for her to beat the shit out of him and take her wig off to show her lesbian hair cut pic.twitter.com/YqT5qKFQ8h — MizBiz420 (@AlexMcElwee15) June 27, 2019

There is no outfit on planet Earth that Kristen Stewart won't look good in. She cannot be broken pic.twitter.com/7biRzTFqEU — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) June 27, 2019

I am SO glad Kristen Stewart can finally stop kissing boys in movies and start killing them — abbey (@firstreformeds) June 27, 2019

kristen stewart in the charlie’s angels trailer. that’s it that’s the tweet #charliesangels pic.twitter.com/beZcpgNfqr — dani (@chrIiesangels) June 27, 2019

my impression of the CHARLIE’S ANGELS trailer: kristen stewart is a work of art in motion — hire jourdain searles (@jourdayen) June 27, 2019

kristen stewart in charlie’s angels (2019) is just the amount of gay the doctor ordered pic.twitter.com/EuSMgAce8t — matty (@godlycia) June 27, 2019

the gay energy exhibited by kristen stewart in charlie’s angels please dropkick me ma’am pic.twitter.com/KXRR6jV0p9 — catie ????️‍???? (@venusinlibra_) June 27, 2019

KRISTEN STEWART IN CHARLIE'S ANGELS SAID GAY RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/pNBpxayfyv — ophe ???? (@CAPTAINLARS0N) June 27, 2019

It’s not clear whether Stewart’s character will be explicitly gay onscreen. Representatives for Sony Pictures, Banks, and Stewart didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.