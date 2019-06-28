Kristen Stewart fans have already dubbed her as the gay Charlie’s Angel we all needed

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Kristen Stewart in the new

Kristen Stewart in the new “Charlie’s Angels” trailer.
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Sony Pictures just released the first trailer for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” film, and fans are already swooning over Kristen Stewart as one of the titular spies.

The trailer opens with Stewart apparently on a date, wearing a long blonde wig and seductively batting her eyelashes at a man. “I think women can do anything,” she says, before beating information out of him.

Throughout most of the trailer, Stewart rocks a windswept pixie cut and a variety of edgy outfits.

The “Twilight” star plays Sabina Wilson, who “runs the ground game,” according to Elizabeth Banks’ character Bosley.

“I’m somebody who believes that 90% of the job is casting,” Banks, who directed and co-wrote the film, previously said at CinemaCon. “I want to see from Robert Downey Jr. play Tony Stark; I don’t want to see anyone else do it. I want to see Kristen Stewart be a Charlie’s Angel and I didn’t want to see [anyone else do it].”

Fans are already celebrating Stewart’s casting – and, especially since the actor identifies as bisexual, many are excited about the possibility that Sabina will be an LGBTQ character.

It’s not clear whether Stewart’s character will be explicitly gay onscreen. Representatives for Sony Pictures, Banks, and Stewart didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.