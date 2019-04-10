Kirstjen Nielsen’s second-in-command at the Department of Homeland Security is out, days after Nielsen abruptly resigned

The Department of Homeland Security’s acting deputy secretary resigned on Tuesday, two days after secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned from her post.

The Department of Homeland Security’s acting deputy secretary resigned on Tuesday, days after secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned from her post.

Homeland Security management undersecretary Claire Grady, a career government official, will officially leave the agency on Wednesday, Nielsen announced.

“Claire has served [Homeland Security with] excellence and distinction,” Nielsen said on Twitter. “She has been an invaluable asset to DHS – a steady force and a knowledgeable voice.”

“[Claire] has had a remarkable career in public service – 28 years at the Departments of Homeland Security & Defense – that is coming to a close,” Nielsen added. “I am thankful for Claire’s expertise, dedication & friendship & am filled w gratitude for her exemplary service to DHS & to our country. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Grady’s resignation comes amid a reshuffling of top security officials in the Trump administration. Nielsen resigned Sunday as a group of other officials are rumored to leave.

Grady was reluctant to resign as the White House encouraged her to leave, according to unnamed sources cited by The Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus and Vivian Salama on Monday. One administration official reportedly told The Journal that Grady was not qualified to become secretary.

Grady’s imminent departure will provide a seamless transition for Nielsen’s expected replacement, Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan. If Grady had stayed with the agency on Wednesday, the last day of Nielsen’s tenure, she would have led the Department of Homeland Security in an acting capacity.

The Trump administration has renewed its focus on US immigration policy and signaled sweeping changes to the ranks in charge of executing those policies. Lawmakers have voiced concerns about this.