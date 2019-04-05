Kit Harington’s brother finished his best man speech by sneaking in an iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ line that the actor hates

- source
- “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and revealed that people often shout the line, “You know nothing, Jon Snow,” at him.
- The iconic quote was said by Rose Leslie’s character, Ygritte, during season two of the hit HBO show.
- Harington explained that his brother snuck the line into his best man speech at Harington and Leslie’s wedding, which took place in June 2018.
“I hate it when people say it,” Harington told Fallon. “My brother managed to get it into the end of my best man speech. It was quite sweet, actually. He said, ‘But looking at the woman you’re marrying, it shows you do know something, Jon Snow,’ which is sweet.”
- Watch the video below (Harington recalls the moment at 1:47).
