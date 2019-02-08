‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington says he’s happy not to be playing another ‘broody’ character like Jon Snow

- source
- Today.com
- Kit Harington spoke about the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” and life after the HBO series in an interview for NBC’s “Today” show.
- The 32-year-old actor said he’s happy to step away from “broody” characters for a bit after playing Jon Snow.
- “Way way back, I read this part for ‘Game of Thrones’ and it said how he’s a quiet, sort of brooding, grumpy young man, and I thought, ‘OK, well, I can probably try to do that,'” Harington, who’s been appearing in the Sam Shepard play, “True West,” in London, and voices Eret in “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” said. “That’s the character you become sort of attached to and you find it’s hard to break out of … but that’s what I’m loving about the moment because I’m in a play where I’m not playing a broody, quiet young man.”
- He also described how he feels about the hit show coming to an end.
- “It will be a relief once it’s done, but it will always be something I’m proud to talk about,” he said. “It will always be something I love.”
