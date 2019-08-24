Kit Harington is officially joining the MCU in ‘The Eternals’ movie coming out next year

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington will be part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Disney formally announced the casting during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday morning, after the news broke on Friday via Deadline.

Harington will be playing Dane Whitman in “The Eternals.”

Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek are also starring in the superhero movie. It was announced at D23 that Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan are also joining the movie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kit Harington is the latest actor to add his star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Disney announced he will play Dane Whitman in “The Eternals” during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday morning, after the news broke on Friday via Deadline.

Read more: What 41 actors who were killed on ‘Game of Thrones’ are doing now

“[They’re] a group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They’ve been there amongst the MCU,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Jack Kirby comic introduces three different groups of beings that were created by celestial Gods: the Deviants (a group that was constantly at war), humans, and the immortal Eternals, of which there are more than 30.

Harington’s character isn’t an Eternal. Instead, Whitman becomes a hero known as Black Knight.

In the film, Harington will reunite with his former “Game of Thrones” costar, Richard Madden, who was announced to play Ikaris, one of the leaders of the Eternals.

Read more: Marvel just announced its next big superhero group the Eternals. Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

Also starring in “The Eternals” is Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, and Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”). On Saturday, Gemma Chan will be playing one of the main Eternals, Sersi. Barry Keoghan was announced to play Druig.

Here’s the entire cast on stage in front of the character they’ll be playing.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

The coming confirmed movies in the MCU include sequels to “Dr. Strange,” as well as “Captain Marvel.” A “Black Panther” sequel was confirmed as well at D23 Expo.