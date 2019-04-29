Kit Harington said that he was ‘pissed’ when he learned about the twist ending of the Battle of Winterfell

caption Kit Harington as Jon Snow at the Battle of Winterfell. source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

Arya Stark killed the Night King by stabbing him with her Valyrian steel dagger.

In a behind-the-scenes interview, Kit Harington said he was “pissed” when he found out Jon Snow wouldn’t be the hero of the Battle of Winterfell.

“I was pissed that it wasn’t me killing the Night King,” he said. “I would’ve bet you thousands before we read the finals. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s definitely me.'”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the Battle of Winterfell came to an end with the destruction of the Night King, as one might expect – but instead of Jon Snow, the show’s most traditionally heroic figure, it was Arya Stark who delivered the fatal blow.

Even Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was shocked by the twist ending.

“I was pissed. I was pissed that it wasn’t me killing the Night King,” Harington said in a behind-the-scenes video, released by HBO on Monday.

“I would’ve bet you thousands before we read the finals. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s definitely me,'” he continued. “And then they lead you on – that Jon is chasing the Night King.”

caption Jon was nearly able to confront the Night King. source HBO

Indeed, many fans believed that Jon appeared to fit the description of Azor Ahai, a prophesied prince who would save Westeros from darkness.

Read more: Maisie Williams was worried that ‘Game of Thrones’ fans would hate Arya’s heroic moment at the Battle of Winterfell

The character had already come face-to-face with the Night King a few times – including earlier on episode three, titled “The Long Night,” when Jon helped take down the Night King’s undead dragon and then chased him into the castle.

When the Night King raised more soldiers for his Army of the Dead, however, Jon couldn’t reach him. Nor was he able to get past the undead dragon and make it to the godswood in time to rescue his brother (well, cousin). But Arya was.

caption Arya stabbed the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger. source HBO

“Jon Snow has always been the hero, the one who’s been the savior. But it just didn’t seem right to us for this moment,” co-creator David Benioff revealed in the video. “It’s probably three years now or something, we’ve known that it was going to be Arya who delivers that fatal blow.”

Read more: How Arya’s major moment at the Battle of Winterfell was foreshadowed last season

Interestingly enough, the dagger that Arya used originally appeared back on season one. It belonged to Littlefinger, who gave it to an assassin hired to murder Bran – the very same person who Arya saved.

“I think it’s an inspired move,” Harington said later in the video. “You’ve always been waiting as to what purpose Arya’s assassin skills are going to lead to, and it’s for the most important purpose.”

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below.