Kit Harington and Rose Leslie don’t want their relationship defined by their meeting on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Jon and Ygritte loved each other. source HBO

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie may have met on “Game of Thrones,” but the two are ready to move on from the series.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show, Harington said meeting his now-wife Leslie was the “best” thing that came from the HBO series but that the two are more than their characters.

“It happens that we met in the show, and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that bit,” he said. “It’s just a job we met on. I think once the show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it a bit and just be us, which is a really nice feeling.”

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the series, first met Leslie during the drama’s second season when she joined the show as Ygritte.

In a recent interview with HBO, Harington said his favorite day on set was the first time he filmed with Leslie.

“Iceland, season two, the first day we were there,” Harington said. “That was my favorite day on [‘Game of Thrones’]. I’d never been to a more beautiful place in my life, and it was special for so many reasons.”

The actor said it was the scene where Jon is supposed to behead Ygritte but can’t go through with the execution.

On the show, Jon and Ygritte eventually fell in love, but Ygritte is killed during a battle at Castle Black on the fourth season.

The actors began dating quietly while filming the show. They married in a small ceremony in 2018, which was attended by some of their “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

Watch the full interview Sunday on “TODAY.” The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.