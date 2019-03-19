Kit Harington revealed he felt ‘vulnerable’ after season 5 of ‘Game of Thrones,’ when all eyes were on him after Jon Snow’s cliffhanger death

caption Kit Harington chopped Jon Snow’s iconic locks shortly after wrapping the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’ source Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kit Harington recently discussed his experience playing Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in a cover story for Variety.

Harington reflected on the intense pressure he felt when Jon became a main focus of the show – especially after the character’s death on the season five finale.

“When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—ing terrifying,” he said.

Harington said that, thanks to Jon’s suspected resurrection, the “level of focus” on his character left him feeling “very unsafe” and “vulnerable” as an actor.

“I had a shaky time in my life around there – like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people,” he said. “I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.”

Kit Harington recently reflected on his tenure as Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in a cover story for Variety.

Harington revealed that he spent the early seasons worrying that he was “the worst thing” about the show – but when Jon’s story finally became a main focus, the intense scrutiny had a negative impact on his mental health.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” Harington told Variety. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon – even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon.”

On the season five finale, Jon was brutally murdered and left for dead in the show. But many fans suspected he’d return, and the cliffhanger became a worldwide phenomenon.

caption The season five finale of ‘Game of Thrones,’ which ended on a major cliffhanger, captivated the world. source HBO

Harington said people would accost him on the street, shouting, “Are you dead?” Even former President Barack Obama asked HBO head Richard Plepler whether Jon Snow would return.

"It wasn't a very good time in my life," he continued. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable."

Harington said he eventually settled into the role and, at this point, he feels like he's gotten as much out of it as he can.

Harington said he eventually settled into the role and, at this point, he feels like he’s gotten as much out of it as he can.

“It’s like when you’re at a party, and the party’s getting better and better,” he said. “Then you reach this point of the party where you’re like, it’s peaked. I don’t know what I could find more from this. You realize, well, there isn’t more. This is it.”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere on April 14, 2019. You can follow along with INSIDER’s coverage of the show here.

Read Harington’s full interview with Variety here.