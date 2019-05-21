Kit Harington said anyone who hated the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ can ‘go f— themselves’

caption Kit Harington is defiant about his character Jon Snow. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” has faced much criticism, with complaints about everything from the plot to the lighting.

A petition to re-do the whole season has even reached over a million signatures.

But the actors who worked hard on the show haven’t held back about their own feelings towards critics.

Kit Harington, who played the character Jon Snow for eight years, told Esquire he felt particularly defiant about his character.

“Whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgment on it, in my head they can go f— themselves,” he said in a segment of the interview which has since been deleted.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It’s no secret that the final season of “Game of Thrones” had more than its fair share of critics. In fact, the petition to remake season eight with “competent writers” now has over 1.3 million signatures.

But while viewers complained about everything from who won the throne in the show’s finale to drinks receptacles being left on set, or even how dark all the scenes were, those involved in its production were quick to jump to the show’s defense.

Kit Harington, who has played the character of Jon Snow for the last eight years, didn’t hold back when asked about the show’s critics in an interview with Esquire.

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant,” he said. “I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season – and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here – but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgment on it, in my head they can go f— themselves. ‘Cause I know how much work was put into this.”

Read more: The final episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ were slaughtered by critics – here’s a chart that shows its dramatic fall from grace

“I know how much people cared about this,” Harington reportedly continued. “I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show, because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.”

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark for eight seasons, also recently defended the show to The New York Times. She said she wasn’t surprised at the backlash because fans always “have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish,” and when it doesn’t go their way, they “speak up about it and rebel.”

“All of these petitions and things like that – I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” she said. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Read more: A mother who named her daughter after Khaleesi says she’s ‘in shock’ after the ‘Game of Thrones’ character’s big turning point

Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark, told The Hollywood Reporter that the petition was “absurd.”

“I can’t even fathom it. It’s just ridiculous,” he said. “It’s ridiculous that people think they can just demand a different ending because they don’t like it. I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn’t. In my opinion, it’s a great ending.”