I’ve been spending a ton of time in my kitchen lately. Here are the 15 appliances, gadgets, and tools I’m using the most

Cooking three meals per day, plus making an occasional cocktail and dessert, is a lot of work.

Spending so much time in the kitchen has made me especially grateful for some tools, appliances, and gadgets.

Some of my favorites include my Dutch oven, chef’s knife, and immersion blender.

It’s safe to say I’ve never cooked more than I have in the past five weeks.

I love to cook. But with a busy job, a long commute, and a passion for eating out, I generally only cook somewhere in the ballpark of five meals per week in “normal” times. I drink most of my drinks at bars with friends and hardly ever eat dessert, unless I’m out for a special occasion.

But these are strange times! Homebound, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I find myself cooking 20 or so meals per week. My husband and I break for “happy hour” cocktails every day at 6 p.m. to help transition out of work-from-home mode. And I’ve developed a sweet tooth that just won’t quit.

All of this time in the kitchen spent preparing meals, cocktails, and dessert has made me very reliant on kitchen tools.

Here are the 15 gadgets, appliances, and tools I’m using the most.

Dutch oven

Alright, this one’s obvious. But I’m including a Dutch oven here because it’s a staple for any home chef.

Dutch ovens are clutch because of their versatility. They get really hot and also distribute heat evenly. Their enamel coating makes them incredibly easy to clean. They’re also pretty to look at. Mine lives on my stovetop, so this last point is important.

What I use it for: bread, sauce, soup, stew, casserole

Immersion blender

Immersion blenders provide you with a super-easy, non-messy way to blend anything from soup to smoothies. They don’t take up the counter space that a normal blender would, and they’re very easy to clean!

What I use it for: salad dressing

Glass food storage containers

If you’re cooking every meal, you’re going to accumulate leftovers quickly. I highly recommend investing in a good set of glass food storage containers that you can microwave and stick in the dishwasher.

What I use it for: homemade yogurt, leftovers

Food thermometer

Using a meat thermometer is the most precise way to tell if your food is cooked through.

If you’re also doing a lot of bread-baking or making yogurt from scratch, you’re going to want a food thermometer to measure the temperature of your water and milk, respectively.

What I use it for: chicken, milk to make yogurt, water to activate yeast

Mixing bowls

Mixing bowls are for more than just mixing.

When you’re cooking more ambitious recipes, it’s always a good idea to get your ingredients properly prepped ahead of time (mise en place, if you’re being fancy). This step ensures that you’re not frantically mincing garlic when your sautéed onions begin to burn.

A good set of mixing bowls will make it easy to get all of your ingredients chopped and ready to go when you need them.

What I use them for: tuna and chicken salads, side sauces (like soy), proofing bread, mise en place

My favorite mixing bowls: Williams Sonoma 10-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set

Citrus squeezer

Samin Nosrat’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” taught me that acid is a critical cooking element for balancing flavors. When I taste a dish that’s near completion, the thing it’s most often missing is acid. Usually, I’ll add a splash of vinegar or a squeeze of citrus, and it always makes the dish taste more complete. A citrus squeezer makes the latter oh so easy!

What I use it for: squeezing lemons and limes for guacamole, salad dressings, and cocktails

Microplane

A microplane is one of those things you don’t know you need until you get one. And then it quickly becomes one of your most essential tools.

What I use it for: zesting lemons and limes, grating hard cheese

Instant Pot

I was an Instant Pot skeptic until The New York Times’ Melissa Clark convinced me to give it a try.

An Instant Pot is an electric multicooker that allows you to pressure cook and slow cook, in addition to a number of other functions.

What I use it for: slow-braised meats (like carnitas), soups, yogurt, rice

Salad spinner

I went way too long without a salad spinner and wasted way too much time and too many paper towels trying to dry lettuce and herbs the hard way.

I like to rinse my salad first, then let it soak for 10 or so minutes in cold water before draining, rinsing again, and then spinning to dry.

What I use it for: salad, herbs

Cutting board

Virtually every meal I make starts out on the cutting board.

I love to keep a big, beautiful butcher-block-style cutting board on my counter at all times. It just makes the kitchen seem more accessible and easy to use.

What I use it for: chopping everything

My favorite cutting board: John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board

Baking sheets

I just replaced my old, scratched baking sheet with new ones, and I couldn’t be happier.

What I use them for: cookies, chicken, roasted vegetables, sheet pan pizza

Chef’s knife

If you’re doing a lot of cooking, you’re going to want a good chef’s knife. It makes what is arguably the most arduous step of cooking (chopping) a whole lot easier.

What I use it for: chopping vegetables, crushing garlic, slicing meat

Cocktail shaker

If you’re looking to take your mixed drink game to the next level, a cocktail shaker is a must.

What I use it for: margaritas, bloody Marys

Soda maker

Lugging cans of seltzer home from the grocery store is never fun. A soda maker provides you with a limitless supply of bubbly water, which is great to add to cocktails or drink on its own.

What I use it for: making seltzer

Speakers

I set our kitchen Sonos to turn to our local news radio station when I wake up, so I don’t even have to remember to turn it on.

What I use it for: listening to music, podcasts, and the radio

