30 appliances and tools that we swear by in the kitchen, from a $6 fish spatula to a $340 Dutch oven

From those who prioritize speed, convenience, and simplicity to those who cook every night and spend their weekends embarking on multiple-hour culinary adventures, the Insider Picks team consists of home cooks of all levels. Regardless of our differences in cooking style or interest in food, what we all know is that the accessories, cookware, and appliances we use matter.

We’ve tested a variety of kitchen products for review and in our personal lives, but there are a few favorites we always rely on and return to. There are no tricks or gimmicks with the kitchen tools we really care about – just quality, efficacy, and value. That means you’ll see some investment pieces, but you’ll also see small gadgets that prove you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to become a great cook.

These are the 30 products we swear by in the kitchen and use every day to make our favorite meals and beverages.

A George Foreman grill that lets you make full meals in under 10 minutes

I don’t enjoy cooking, but I do enjoy how much healthier and more affordable it is than eating out. This cheap $30 George Foreman grill my dad sent me in the mail as an “I’m worried about you not eating enough protein” gift is the only reason I eat healthy. You can cook a full meal (veggies, meat, paninis, etc.) on it in under 10 minutes and finish cleanup in five thanks to the removable plates. It’s the best gift I’ve gotten in years, and it makes home cooking and meal prep far easier than anything else I own. -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A top-rated pour-over coffee maker

The Chemex is my favorite way to make coffee. I saw it in a fancy coffee store a couple years ago and got one shortly after. I love the design and it just makes a great cup of coffee. I don’t have a huge kitchen so anything larger than this would take up too much space. Yes, it is more of a process than a straightforward coffee maker, but I don’t drink coffee every morning so I’m fine with that. It forces me to pay attention to making coffee, which means I end up with a better cup. –Breton Fischetti, Insider Picks vice president

A convenient slicer that will make you wonder how you ever prepared avocados in the past

I make guacamole about once a week, and I don’t know how I’d do it without OXO’s 3-in-1 slicer. It has a plastic blade to slice the outside of the avocado in half, a pit remover, and a slicer to cut the avocado into perfect slices. The pit remover is my favorite part, because it eliminates the danger of removing the pit with a knife or by other means. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

A screen to protect your kitchen area from nasty grease stains

I recently bought this silicone splatter screen from Williams-Sonoma to use while I’m cooking, and it’s helped crack down on kitchen grease big time. The screen’s small perforations let steam escape so that my food never gets soggy, but they keep in all the grease that would have otherwise ended up all over my stove and the areas that immediately surround it. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A $10 knife sharpener

While it won’t compete with a sharpening stone or a honing steel, I find the AccuSharp to be the easiest, most compact knife sharpener. It doesn’t do the finest job, but it’s the quickest way to get a knife sharp in a pinch, which is when most people probably end up sharpening their knives anyhow. A few quick swipes make a world of difference, though for $9.50, it shouldn’t change the state of your bank account too much. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

Non-slip cutting boards

I probably own more cutting boards than the average home cook, and I especially like this one since it’s dishwasher-safe and has grippy silicone corners that prevent it from slipping while I’m using it. It also has a built-in hole that makes it easy to grab and store on my pot rack. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A food scale you should use if you value precision

Whether you want to make perfectly-portioned burgers or are following a precise baking recipe, a kitchen scale can help. I bought this cheap one from Etekcity, and it’s served me well for over a year. It’s small enough to easily slip into a kitchen drawer, and can display your content’s weight in grams, pounds, or ounces.

I used to cook almost exclusively by eye, which felt free, but led to inconsistent results. Using this scale to make some quick measurements and adjustments takes an extra minute or two, but me (and anyone I cook for) can immediately taste the difference. -Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

An easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker

OXO’s cold brew coffee maker is widely considered the best cold brew maker you can buy, and after using it for the past few months, I have to agree. It’s dead-simple to use, looks great in your kitchen, and has a clever carafe with a secure stopper so you can brew your coffee, let it drip into the carafe, pop the lid on, and store it in the fridge. The cold brew tastes so good that it won’t last long, though. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

A grater that effortlessly grates citrus, hard cheeses, spices, and more

I cook every day, and I probably use this microplane at the same rate to zest citrus or grate garlic, ginger, or parmesan. There are a few things that make this one better than any other you can buy, including the rubber-lined foot that allows you to hold it upright, the large handle that gives you full control, and the metal loop on the end (not pictured) that makes it easy to hang from my utensil hook. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A cast iron skillet that’s worth the investment

My favorite cast iron of all time is the defunct Griswold, which you can occasionally find in antique malls and garage sales, but it’s no easy feat, and they can be expensive. While the octagonal Finex cast iron skillet may be pricey itself, the coil handle and unique shape are what sell me on it, and if you have the money to spend, it’s a dream to cook with. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

Note: Currently unavailable

Mason jars to keep dry ingredients organized

If you gather a bunch of different ingredients, chances are your cabinets are full of mismatched bags of various shapes and sizes. This makes finding the flour, cocoa powder, or sugar a lot more stressful than it needs to be.

Instead, you should keep all of your dry ingredients in mason jars. Their tightly sealed lids will keep your ingredients fresh and safe from bugs, and the unified shape makes them easy to stack and store. Within 10 minutes of transferring my ingredients to jars, and noting what went where with a hand drawn label, I knew there was no going back. -Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

They may or may not be tragically hip right now, but they’re timeless, functional, and double well as drinking glasses. I prefer to keep things in glass than plastic for myriad reasons, but I like to think that these lids get a better seal than any plastic ever will. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

A collection of essential kitchen tools if you’re overwhelmed by your current set-up

If you’re a minimalist whose goal is to pare down, not add to the clutter of your kitchen, you’ll want to take a look at kitchen essentials brand Material. I love its Fundamentals set, which comprises two knives, a pair of tongs, a wooden spoon, a metal spoon, a slotted spatula, and a wooden base to hold it all together.

I’m especially partial to the smooth and sharp 8″ chef’s knife, the handsome wooden spoon that never stains, and the tongs that you can lock and unlock by squeezing and flipping with just one hand. All of the tools are sturdy and well-built, but also beautiful – not an easy feat to accomplish. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A premium Dutch oven

The 5.5-quart version of the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven isn’t cheap at $340, but it’s the cornerstone of my kitchen since it offers a lot of versatility, a durable design, and crucially, even heat distribution. I use it to cook easy, one-pot meals on most weeknights – everything from beef stroganoff to spring pea and asparagus risotto to a broccoli, sausage, and orzo skillet (adapted from this recipe). -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

Like Ellen, I also swear by the 5.5-quart version of the Le Creuset Dutch oven. The heavy-bottomed pot comes in handy for everything from one-pot meals to making bread. Do yourself a favor and make some no-knead Dutch oven bread if you end up buying one! -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

An electric kettle with seven preset temperature options

I drink a lot more tea than I do coffee, and the Krups adjustable electric kettle is the most important appliance in my kitchen (save for the fridge and stove). It heats water to the perfect temperature in a few minutes, and you can choose the temperature you want it to reach based on what tea you’re drinking. And yes, that makes a difference in the quality of your tea. I also use it to heat water fast for pasta and many other things. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

A super cheap but versatile fish spatula

If you cook anything ever whatsoever, you should have a fish spatula. The thin and flexible blade is perfect for flipping everything from veggies to delicate fish to pancakes that need gentle finessing. It doesn’t destroy the crispy brown bits you worked hard to build, which is perhaps its best attribute. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A garlic grater that makes juicy purées

Garlic presses are all well and good, but this garlic grater is much better than any press I’ve tried. It keeps the garlic’s juices in and creates a creamy garlic paste that can be applied directly to toast for garlic bread. If you throw olive oil on it, it’s even better. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Note: Currently available through third-party sellers

A speedy and consistent coffee grinder

I have two of these grinders – one for spices, and one for coffee. I don’t have much to say except that it just works really well for its intended purposes, and it’s easy to clean (just blend some rice or oats, dump, and wipe out with a paper towel). The capacity is enough to make a big batch of coffee, and you can control the coarseness by pulsing it blade. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Stemless wine glasses that look more expensive than they really are

Wine is one of my favorite commonplace luxuries, but I rarely feel up to trusting myself with fragile stemware for a casual glass. These stemless glasses are more casual, look more expensive than their price suggests (~$12 per glass), and, as far as I can tell, are virtually impossible to destroy. Oddly enough, I’ve found guests tend to gravitate towards them, too- probably because they like knowing they won’t be breaking your pricey stemware tonight either.

The elegant Italian lead-free crystallized glass looks like it would require careful cleaning, but they’re built to get thrown in the dishwasher with the rest of your dishes. All in all, they’re the perfect mix of affordability, practicality, and luxury. -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A nonstick frying pan

The Made In nonstick has been lovingly used countless times in my kitchen. Making breakfast, specifically any style of eggs, is a breeze with this PFOA-free, five-ply stainless steel and aluminum pan. I never have to scrape at the bottom or edges while cooking and cleaning, which has saved me so much time and frustration. You can tell by its weight and feel that it’s a piece that will last for years, but it costs a fraction of the price of big name brands. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A durable stovetop espresso maker

When I’m not drinking cold brew for breakfast, I use my Bialetti stovetop espresso maker. It makes excellent, strong coffee for cappuccinos, and it’s also very easy to use. I have three different Bialettis at home, and I use them all the time. My original Bialetti is still going strong after about seven years of use. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Flatware that will spark a conversation

I’ve been using this flatware set for nearly a decade. They’re hefty, sturdy, and almost an inevitable conversation piece over dinner. The knives in particular are excellent steak knives (I just wish they actually folded like their pocket knives do). I don’t know what more I’d want out of dinnerware, but I can certainly say that now that I’ve used them – and been made confident that they don’t fall apart – I don’t really want anything less, either. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

An air fryer that makes healthy fried foods without sacrificing flavor or crunch

I really didn’t expect to use this appliance as often as I do. Initially thinking that it would end up like a poor bread maker that loses its intrigue and novelty after one use, my roommates and I have actually used this air fryer once a week or every two weeks for four months now. The reason why is that it’s versatile, fast at what it does, and simple to operate.

It will never 100% imitate the texture of real deep-fried foods, but it gets pretty close and helps you make healthier versions of your favorite fried dishes. I’ve made fries, chicken nuggets, and assorted vegetables with satisfying crunch, and it’s also great for reviving limp leftovers like sandwiches and pizza. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Sharp knives for different cooking needs

Not only is it safer to cut up your ingredients with sharp knives, it’s a whole lot easier and less stressful on your wrist. I’ve been using a trio of knives from a kitchenware startup called Material for the last few months, and while they may not impress Michelin-starred chefs, I think they’ll impress home cooks like me, especially for their price. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

The small tool you’ll need if you use a lot of citrus in your cooking

If your cooking calls for a lot of juiced lemons or limes, or you just make a lot of guacamole, you need this $8 tool in your life. Lemon seeds falling into your food will be a thing of the past. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A NutriBullet blender

Aside from actual meals, one of my favorite things to make in the kitchen are smoothies, and the NutriBullet is my appliance of choice. The reason I like the NutriBullet far better than any other blender is that it’s literally fool-proof. There aren’t a bunch of buttons or settings to choose from. All you have to do is fill the cup with your choice of fruits and vegetables, screw on the emulsifying blade lid, and lock it into the power base. I get a smooth texture every time, even when I’m using hard-to-break-down ingredients like ice or fruits with a lot of seeds. -Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Gentle silicone spatulas

WIN HOUSE Silicone Spatula 3-Piece Set, $8.99, available at Amazon Over time, you’ll ruin your stainless steel frying pans and pots if you mix and stir whatever is in them with a metal spoon. I unfortunately speak from experience. You can easily and cheaply extend the lifespan of your most frequently used cookware by using silicone spatulas or wooden spoons instead. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A powerful mini food processor

There’s something very satisfying about tossing a few herbs and spices, a clove of garlic, and some olive oil into my Cuisinart food processor, pushing a button, and having a perfectly smooth vinaigrette for my salad in 30 seconds. For less than $40 and even less countertop space, this is a fool-proof appliance that should occupy every home cook’s kitchen. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A more affordable set of cast irons

This handy pair of cast irons will not break the bank. The skillet fits over the deeper pan to form a Dutch oven, which, for me, makes up about everything I need in my kitchen where cookware is concerned, save for a wok. Ultimately, cast iron is cast iron, and it’s all about how you season it. Keep it seasoned, and you’ll hardly notice the difference between these pieces and those two and three times their price. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

An elegant salt box

RSVP International White Marble Swivel Top Dual Compartment Salt Box, $27.95, available at Amazon I cook by feel, which means I need to be able to hold salt in my hand to know exactly how much I need. This salt cellar is my favorite because it swivels open and closed, which means that even when my fingers are slick from oil or covered in dough, I can use the back of my hand to maneuver the container open. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A pair of locking tongs

You don’t realize you need a pair of tongs until the moment you’re looking to flip or rotate something that a spatula just can’t manage as effortlessly, like grilled asparagus or sausage links. My go-to kitchen brand for cheap, but reliable tools is OXO, and what I like best about this pair of OXO tongs is that it locks closed for easy storage. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor