Where to find KitchenAid Stand Mixers for the lowest price on Black Friday

KitchenAid stand mixers are relatively expensive, but they always go on sale during Black Friday.

Below, we’ve broken down the best deals we know of on KitchenAid stand mixers, including a 4.5-quart tilt-head mixer that’s currently $199 (usually $260) at both Kohl’s and Target.

To help you find the best prices, we're tracking Black Friday deals at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, and more.

Black Friday 2019 is right around the corner and we’re ready to snag great deals on big-ticket items, like a KitchenAid stand mixer.

If you know exactly what model you need, then skip right down to the deals.

If you’re having trouble deciding which of the various KitchenAid stand mixers is right for you, there are a few things to consider: KitchenAid makes two types of stand mixers, the tilt-head and the bowl-lift. Most home bakers will want to opt for tilt-head mixers since they make it easy to remove attachments, don’t require a ton of vertical space, and work well for family-sized batches of doughs and batters. The bowl-lift style is generally used for high-powered, professional stand mixers since they’re slightly more stable. They require more vertical space to make room for the bowl to move up or down, but they’re best for anyone who plans on making lots of large batches or heavy doughs.

KitchenAid has a comprehensive guide to help you find the right stand mixer for your needs. You can also check out our guide to the best KitchenAid stand mixers to see our favorites.

We’re expecting you’ll find deals on KitchenAid stand mixers at Best Buy, Amazon, KitchenAid, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, and more. As November 29 gets closer, we’ll update this list with the best KitchenAid stand mixer deals we come across.

The 6 best KitchenAid stand mixer deals we know of so far:

Note: These deals are all currently live.

