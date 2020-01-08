I spent a night at the brand-new Kixby Hotel in Herald Square — here are the key differences between room types to consider before booking

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The boutique Kixby Hotel is one of the newest additions to Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan and recently opened its doors in a historic building that dates back to 1901.

The hotel’s rooms and public spaces underwent an impressive redesign, meant to evoke a members-only club feel, using rich colors and textures. Rooms are quiet and calming, and the hotel’s bar has an excellent drink program headed up by industry pro.

I stayed in a Lux King room with 10-foot ceilings, which starts at $295 per night. Standard Classic room start as low as $140. Both offer value considering the newer rooms and central location, and differ based on size and style.

There’s something about New York’s soul that thankfully refuses to disappear in historic buildings, even after the most comprehensive facelift to facades and interiors.

This felt especially true as I walked into the newly-unveiled Kixby Hotel, located just off of Herald Square, a buzzing transit hub and former industrial playground for publishers and printing houses. The hotel has a long reputation for hospitality, and was originally home to the Collingwood, a widely regarded luxury hotel, before morphing into a few other hotel iterations over the years.

I spent the night in a Lux room, which was comped for review but starts at $295 (though I’ve seen cheaper deals online for as low as $235 in slower periods and midweek travel). It’s the elevated offering above a standard Classic room, which is priced between $140 and $200 nightly.

Both are comfortable and clean but come with a few key differences. The Lux is newly renovated and best-suited to those who prefer a design-forward aesthetic and have the budget to pay for it. The Classic, however, is a great deal considering it’s actually larger than most Lux rooms, but has less impressive design and feels a touch dated in comparison.

The hotel also impressed me with its buzzy bar Lot 15, and the adjoining restaurant, Black Tap, which is an NYC cult favorite for their over-the-top milkshakes and burgers. Between the two, I found little reason to leave the property during my stay, and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the property to staycationers, business travelers, or visitors in search of unique boutique lodging with a historic Midtown address.

The hotel design is meant to embrace the building's Art Deco history while adding a contemporary layer to feel relevant for today.

The lobby at Kixby is striking. I was surrounded by modern decor, trendy velvet, and shiny accents, but that air of classic New York City remained with exposed marble staircases and black lacquered railings that were reminiscent of a pre-war New York apartment building.

The hotel’s spaces, especially the bar Lot 15, were designed with the spirit of “Mr. Kixby” in mind, a fantastical interpretation of a real-life character, Kexby, an Englishman who took up residence at the Collingwood and served as a bartender in the early 1900s. He’s remembered for his reputation as an artist, storyteller, and sartorialist who was audacious in his craft.

My updated Lux room had slate blue walls, neutral decor, and wood floors for a modern feel with vintage touches.

Hotel rooms are divided into two classifications: Lux and Classic. Lux rooms are newly renovated while Classic rooms are a bit more traditional, and last updated about six years ago. I was able to view both and found each to be well-appointed with many of the same amenities such as Keurig machines, rainfall showerheads, and flat-screen TVs.

Though, there is a major difference between the beds. Lux mattresses are Serta Plush Platinum Suite with Matouk linens, while Classic rooms have non-name brand pillow-top mattresses. The former caters more to a design-minded traveler, while the latter offers a more approachable stay for families and guests that prefer value over aesthetic.

I stayed in a Lux King, which felt like a stark but welcome contrast to its busy urban surroundings. It was light and airy though was relatively small at approximately 160 square feet. Thankfully, it did not feel cramped due to soaring 10-foot ceilings.

Despite the Lux being the upgraded offering, the cheaper Classic room is actually more spacious, clocking in at 230 square feet. As such, the Classic offers tremendous value given the added space and lower price tag.

The bed was comfortable, save for the pillows, which were all too thick and hindered my sleep. If you’re particular about pillows, I recommend calling the front desk to request one that suits your tastes. I found out after the fact that the front desk accommodates pillow requests. Otherwise, the room was quiet with no noise from the halls or, surprisingly, outside.

The gleaming white bathroom is small, but well-stocked.

I found the bathroom to be less spacious respective to the rest of the room, but the rainfall showerhead and Malin + Goetz toiletries made up for it.

The view from my room was less than spectacular and revealed mostly brick buildings, and my minibar was very limited in terms of offerings.

Black Tap and Lot 15 both have buzzing scenes.

The hotel’s bar Lot 15 is led by an industry veteran, serving excellent drinks and solid bar bites.

Black Tap, a popular burger spot flanks the lobby, offering burgers and Americana fare, though most people come here for the out-of-this-world milkshakes that beg a spot on your Instagram.

There’s also a small but well-appointed fitness center featuring Peloton machines alongside yoga mats and free weights. It’s a tight space but has everything you need for a quick workout.

If you’re visiting in warmer months, try the aptly-named rooftop bar, The Lookup. It’s a gem in Herald Square with some of the most breathtaking views of the Empire State Building in the entire city.

Kixby is well-placed on the west side of Midtown Manhattan, close to the Empire State Building, Herald Square, Madison Square Garden, and the Macy’s flagship store. It’s also close to Penn Station, for easy transit options both in and out of the city.

If you’re not dining or drinking on property, check out Gelo Honrade’s fantastic drink menu at Osamil, a widely beloved Korean bar and restaurant on 31st Street, or Lost Hours, a hidden cocktail den with great cocktails and bites.

On Trip Advisor, Kixby is ranked 112 out of 508 hotels, which isn’t bad for a newly opened hotel. In fact, it’s pretty impressive. On Booking.com, the hotel has a general score of 8.4 and a very high location rating of 9.5 out of 10.

Many reviewers who previously stayed in Lux accommodations praise the room, as well as the hotel’s extremely convenient location.

Most negative feedback relates to issues during a previous construction period with problems related to air conditioning, water, and cleanliness. Some cited poor interactions with staff, however, I never experienced that myself.

Who stays here: A younger set, split between business travelers and savvy tourists, mainly from Europe, who book for the hyper-central location, boutique style, and on-site food and beverage scene.

We like: The thoughtful design of the common spaces and the newly-updated Lux guest rooms.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The cocktail offerings at Lot 15 which are available year-round, as well as The Lookup rooftop bar. Both are run by impressive female leaders.

We think you should know: Black Tap is cool, but can be noisy with loud music, even at breakfast. Also, Kixby is not a pet-friendly hotel, though they do allow service animals.

We’d do this differently next time: I would request a more comfortable pillow. I, unfortunately, woke up with an achy neck and shoulders, but of course, pillow preferences are personal.

Kixby is a place to experience prime New York City action from a central base, in a landmark building that pays homage to its character and history.

Accommodations are boutique and rooms tend to be small, especially in upgraded rooms. Visitors who want elevated, newer rooms with premium mattresses should choose Lux rooms, but will pay more for less space. Classic rooms have a slightly older, more traditional design, but are cheaper and boast significantly more square footage.

Either choice promises to be convenient in terms of location, with thoughtfully-curated spaces, and great dining and drinking on-site.