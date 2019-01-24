KKBOX Music Awards 2019 Gets Live Stream on Twitter for the First Time, Presenting the Mandarin POP Music Banquet from Taipei to the World

The KKBOX Music Awards 2019 is having its first-ever live stream on Twitter via @KKBOX, from 7:00pm – 10:30pm (GMT+8), Jan.26th, and the Pre-Party-Liquid Nights on Jan.25th, from 10pm (GMT+8)

Mandopop fans around the world can engage with their favorite musicians, like Alan Walker, SuperJunior, Jam Hsiao, Jolin Tsai, etc. and join real-time conversations by Tweeting the hashtags with customized emoji

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 January 2019 – Twitter and KKBOX ( @KKBOX ), Asia’s leading music streaming brand, announced that KKBOX Music Awards 2019 will be getting live stream on Twitter for the first time. The two platforms will join hands together to create a live music banquet on social platform for Mandarin pop fans around the world and to raise the appreciation of Mandarin pop music from Taipei to the whole world.

To help fans better engage with their favorite musicians, like global superstar DJ ALAN WALKER (@IAmAlanWalker), K-pop star SUPER JUNIOR (@donghae861015) , Jam Hsiao (@JamHsiao0330), Jolin Tsai, etc., and to attract them join real-time conversations, Twitter also launched a customized emoji exclusively designed for the awards ceremony. By Tweeting the hashtags #KKBOXMusicAwards , #MusicBeyondImagination , #KKBOX風雲榜 , #超越想像 and #風雲榜 will generate the emoji, which well-presents the fans’ passion and enthusiasm for their favorite music and musicians. If you are a fan of Mandarin pop, EDM and KPOP, you do not want to miss that.

Catherine Chien, Vice President of Marketing & Content Strategy Center at KKBOX said, “KKBOX Music Awards is one of the most important music events in Asia and has become the indicator of the forefront trends of mandarin music field. By extending our partnership with Twitter based on our ongoing collaboration on the weekly music chart show, KKBOX Music Supper, we believe that it will attract more fans to experience the live show across Asia, and drive more social conversations around that.

“Twitter is the best platform to see what’s happening around the world and to share and discuss about that. We are so excited to get KKBOX Music Awards live streaming on Twitter for the first time. This joint effort provides mandarin pop fans on Twitter the unprecedented experience to enjoy the ceremony and join in live conversations concerning their favorite music and musicians,” said Carl Cheng, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Southeast Asia and Greater China, at Twitter.

Join us via @KKBOX on Twitter on Jan.25, to enjoy the pre-party – Liquid Nights from 10pm (GMT+8) featuring global superstar DJ ALAN WALKER, and watch the live stream of the KKBOX Music Awards 2019 to enjoy the ultimate sound and light experiences from 7pm on Jan.26, (GMT+8).

Follow the official @KKBOX and @KKBOXSEA accounts on Twitter to be among the first to see videos from the popular Chinese pop musicians who will be performing at the music award show. Remember to use #KKBOXMusicAwards , #MusicBeyondImagination , #KKBOX風雲榜 , #超越想像 and #風雲榜 hashtags to join the conversation about the KKBOX Music Awards on Twitter.





About KKBOX

KKBOX, Asia’s leading music streaming service and music media, was established in 2005. KKBOX features 40 million legal tracks, including the most comprehensive Asia-Pop music library, and is currently available in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia with over 10 million users. KKBOX members gain access to exclusive video, artist interviews, live concert reports, and entertainment news. The yearly KKBOX Music Awards is the most influential C-POP music event in Asia; with 12M audiences watching the show via live broadcast, it marks KKBOX’s position in the Asian music scene. For more details, please visit kkbox.com .

About Twitter