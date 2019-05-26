9 members of the KKK showed up to a rally in Ohio, 600 people came to protest them: ‘This is probably Dayton at its best’

caption Members of the white nationalist group the Honorable Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan hold a rally in Dayton, Ohio, U.S., May 25, 2019. source REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A nine-person Ku Klux Klan rally in Dayton, Ohio Saturday was protested by an estimated 600 people.

No one was injured or arrested. Security for the event cost the city $650,000.

“This is probably Dayton at its best,” Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said.

Nine Ku Klux Klan members showed up at a rally in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday.

Their voices were drowned out by an estimated 600 counter-protestors, who drummed so they couldn’t be heard and carried signs with messages like “Make racists afraid again,” according to the Dayton Daily News.

“There is a great crowd of people down here on Main Street,” Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild told the Daily News. “This is probably Dayton at its best.”

The Klan protest was meant to be small in scale, with only 20 people expected to show up. They waved American, KKK, and Confederate flags, and wore masks to disguise themselves.

The scale of the counter-protest was more unexpected. After the Klan obtained a permit to protest months ago, city officials organized Dayton United Against Hate to rival them. A city official told Time that more than 350 police officers were brought in to keep the peace. No one was arrested or injured, a city official told Cleveland.com.

The city spent $650,000 on police protection, police said. The KKK members were given a police escort for the day.

“This ugly chapter is over, but it means we have to get back to the real work – making sure that no matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you love, that you can have a great life here in Dayton,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said on Twitter after the protest.