KL and Singapore food are both among the top 10 most Instagrammed in the world – but one city has 30 million more hashtags than the other

Malaysians and Singaporeans both take pride in their countries being food paradises, and a recent study shows travellers might also think the same.

In fact, the cities of Kuala Lumpur and Singapore have been respectively ranked seventh and eighth place on a list of the most Instagrammed food places in the world.

The ranking was released by UK-based travel company Hoppa, which also published a list of the world’s 50 most Instagrammed locations for 2019, compiled by studying hashtags of holiday images posted on Instagram.

The company also ranked the most popular countries on Instagram based on the number of selfies, scenery, food, couple , and even sexually suggestive pictures taken at each location.

Singapore ranked eighth in the list of the world’s most Instagrammed food, just below Kuala Lumpur who came in seventh. Both cities are new to the list as neither were recognised for their Instagrammable food in the same study conducted by Hoppa back in 2016.

The Instagrammable food ranking was topped by Tokyo, followed by Taipei and Dohar. Other locations that made the list include Istanbul, Osaka, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Melbourne.

Kuala Lumpur wasn’t just recognised for its appealing food. The city also ranked fourth in the list of scenic posts on Instagram.

Under the “selfie” category, Berlin, Shanghai and Seoul were the most popular, while Dubai, Mumbai and France took the top spots under the “couples” category.

According to Hoppa, the highest number of sexually suggestive pictures were taken in Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Caracas in Venezuela.

Despite not having a place in more than one sub-category, Singapore came in at 14th place with close to 40 million hashtagged pictures on Instagram. In comparison, Kuala Lumpur placed 39th, with approximately 10 million hashtagged pictures.

Both cities ranked lower compared to Hoppa’s previous study in 2016, where Singapore and Kuala Lumpur ranked 12th and 29th respectively.

With nearly 120 million hashtagged pictures on Instagram, London was the most Instagrammed location in 2019 “despite uncertainty in the United Kingdom about Brexit”, Hoppa said.

In contrast, Paris and New York City fell behind in second and third place, with approximately 100 million and a little over 80 million hashtagged pictures in each city respectively.

