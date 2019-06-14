Klay Thompson appeared to injure his knee on an ugly fall, got taken off the floor, then ran back onto the court for his free throws in a wild, dramatic scene

source via ABC/NBA

A dramatic scene unfolded in Game 6 of the NBA Finals as Klay Thompson appeared to get injured, then returned to the court.

Thompson appeared to hurt his knee on a dunk attempt and had to get helped off the court.

Moments later, Thompson ran back out onto the floor to shoot his free throws, then went back to the locker room.

The Warriors later announced that Thompson would not return to the game.

A wild and scary scene unfolded in Game 6 of the NBA Finals as Klay Thompson appeared to injure his knee, then returned to the court moments later.

In the third quarter, Thompson went up for a fastbreak dunk that was contested by the Toronto Raptors’ Danny Green. Thompson landed awkwardly on his leg and appeared to injure his knee. Thompson was writhing on the ground as many assumed the Warriors lost another key player to injury.

Thompson was helped back into the locker room by his teammates, as the Finals broadcast went to commercial on a somber note.

Then, moments later, Thompson came running back through the tunnel to a roar from Oracle Arena. He shot his free throws, then the Warriors fouled on the ensuing possession and Thompson went back to the locker room.

Here was Thompson’s injury:

And Thompson’s return to the court:

As Thompson left the court, ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy said that if Thompson left the court without shooting free throws, he would not be eligible to return to the game. It appeared as though Thompson returned to keep him eligible to return to the game.

However, in the fourth quarter, ESPN’s Doris Burke reported that Thompson was back in the locker room getting his knee checked. Burke reported that Thompson would not return to the game.