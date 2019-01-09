KLIA2 killed a massive swarm of bees after AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes tweeted a photo, says the insects were just ‘migrating’

The swarm of bees photographed at KLIA2’s Bay Q4 were killed via fumigation. Twitter/Tony Fernandes

First maggots, then rats, now bees.

The newest animal to take up residence in Malaysia’s KLIA2 has prompted another complaint about the airport from AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, who has been butting heads with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) over the past few months over the airport’s taxes.

“We got maggots, rats and now bees,” Fernandes tweeted on Tuesday (Jan 8), joking that the animals could create a new source of income by forming a zoo or making honey for the airport and help reduce airport taxes.

Now we have bees in klia2. We got maggots, rats and now bees. Maybe a zoo or KLIA 2 honey. Could be new income which could reduce airport tax. Jokes aside this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this? pic.twitter.com/D6AEudkASo — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) January 8, 2019

“Jokes aside, this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this?” Fernandes added.

Previous complaints about the poor hygiene and upkeep at KLIA2 – among the reasons why AirAsia said it would not collect airport fees or the full passenger service charge – include a rat spotted running around in a passenger lounge, and maggots (mistakenly identified as termites) found in a trash can in December.

Would you expect to see this in an AIRPORT LOUNGE? A 🐭 🐀 is seen lingering around the movie lounge at klia2. @MY_Airports kindly explain this ‘infestation’. This will never happen at KLIA. Wonder if klia2 can achieve the same standard. Yet you charge us same PSC pic.twitter.com/5d6kiVBwYp — Malik Ridhwan (@MalikRidhwan) December 30, 2018

@MY_Airports today issued a fancy statement saying KLIA & #klia2 had exceeded the service quality targets of #Mavcom’s Quality of Service (QoS) framework. Here is a video of termites at rubbish can located at gate p6 this morning while there was a departure to Perth. pic.twitter.com/8npnZCekhH — Aziz Laikar (@AzizLaikar) December 21, 2018

MAHB said in a statement on Jan 8 that it was aware the bees had appeared “between 10am to 11am” that day, adding that it was “quite common for migrating swarms of bees to congregate at airports, especially at the airside”.

The bees would disperse once there was rain or heavy wind, MAHB said, adding that there had not been any situation in the past where a migrating swarm had caused people harm.

This is our response to the tweets made by @Benyaminismail and @tonyfernandes regarding the bees spotted at klia2 this morning (8/1/2019). pic.twitter.com/heLOE2Yl2c — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) January 8, 2019

Since the bees did not disperse by night, MAHB decided to fumigate the swarm to prevent the bees from creating a beehive.

“Such activities are normally done at night for safety reasons, as it would be hazardous to disturb the swarm during the day,” MAHB said.

The story of the migrating swarm of bees that set klia2 abuzz this morning came to a sad (for the bees) but successful ending tonight. The fumigation exercise was done by the pest control team at 8pm as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/Sj7iK8liSZ — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) January 8, 2019

