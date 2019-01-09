KLIA2 killed a massive swarm of bees after AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes tweeted a photo, says the insects were just ‘migrating’

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

The swarm of bees photographed at KLIA2’s Bay Q4 were killed via fumigation.
Twitter/Tony Fernandes

First maggots, then rats, now bees.

The newest animal to take up residence in Malaysia’s KLIA2 has prompted another complaint about the airport from AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, who has been butting heads with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) over the past few months over the airport’s taxes.

“We got maggots, rats and now bees,” Fernandes tweeted on Tuesday (Jan 8), joking that the animals could create a new source of income by forming a zoo or making honey for the airport and help reduce airport taxes.

“Jokes aside, this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this?” Fernandes added.

Previous complaints about the poor hygiene and upkeep at KLIA2 – among the reasons why AirAsia said it would not collect airport fees or the full passenger service charge – include a rat spotted running around in a passenger lounge, and maggots (mistakenly identified as termites) found in a trash can in December.

MAHB said in a statement on Jan 8 that it was aware the bees had appeared “between 10am to 11am” that day, adding that it was “quite common for migrating swarms of bees to congregate at airports, especially at the airside”.

The bees would disperse once there was rain or heavy wind, MAHB said, adding that there had not been any situation in the past where a migrating swarm had caused people harm.

Since the bees did not disperse by night, MAHB  decided to fumigate the swarm to prevent the bees from creating a beehive.

“Such activities are normally done at night for safety reasons, as it would be hazardous to disturb the swarm during the day,” MAHB said.

Read also: 