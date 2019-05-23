Klook and Merlin Entertainments Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Enhance Travel Experiences

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 May 2019 – Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform, and Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment based in Great Britain, are pleased to announce today a strategic global partnership. With modern mobile travelers in mind, this collaboration will enhance guest experiences at eight Merlin attractions across Asia through a series of marketing promotions, user experience optimization, data analytics, and information exchange.





“Travelers are more tech-savvy than ever; they do their research before every journey, and are constantly searching for convenient and value-for-money solutions,” said C.S. Soong, General Manager, SEA Region at Klook. “We are confident that this new collaboration with Merlin will provide overall better experiences for travelers who are visiting Merlin’s many attractions.”





Optimizing the user experience for travelers, Klook provides instant confirmation that answers a call for spontaneity and convenience — both before and during trips. Tapping into a growing demand for diverse and unique experiences, Klook offers over 100,000 tours, activities and tickets at more than 270 destinations around the globe. This strategic partnership with Merlin, which operates more than 120 attractions, will add to Klook’s growing pool of convenient, affordable and exciting travel experiences throughout the region.





When it comes to travel destination services, Klook is instrumental in driving customers to its merchant partners, thanks to valuable insights into the region’s market and travel trends. It is a mutually beneficial scenario for both partners and travelers: Partners can tap into the fast-growing Asian traveler market, while travelers are connected with the best experiences a destination has to offer.





“Merlin’s partnership with Klook is an important step in our global strategy. The company is perfectly positioned to help us better engage with travelers in Asia through its industry and consumer insights, rapidly growing consumer base, and convenient mobile platform,” said Susan Ang, Asia Marketing Director, Merlin Midway Asia. “We’re excited to work with Klook, a leader in the region that brings a wealth of insights and expertise to the table.”





The global partnership signals Klook and Merlin’s commitment to collaborate in the following areas:





User experience optimization: Klook users can enjoy exclusive benefits for more seamless access to Merlin’s immersive attractions, including ‘Legoland® Japan in Nagoya, Legoland Discovery Center in Tokyo and Osaka, Busan SEA LIFE Aquarium, SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World, and Madame Tussauds in Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.





Marketing collaborations: In 2019, Klook and Merlin will launch a series of marketing initiatives and special promotions that modern mobile travelers will love. More information will be announced throughout the year.





Instant confirmation: With the rise of mobile dependence among travelers and increasing preference to arrange things on-the-go via mobile devices, Klook users can now get their bookings with Merlin attractions instantly confirmed; allowing travelers to instantly book tickets via their mobile devices for a faster, more convenient experience.





About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is a world leading travel activities and services booking platform. Klook gives travelers a seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, tours, local transportation, best foods, and unique experiences around the world on its website and award-winning app (‘Best of 2015’​, ‘Best of 2017’ & ‘Best of 2018’ by Google Play and Apple App Store). With Klook’s innovative technologies, travelers can book on-the-go and redeem the services by using QR codes or e-voucher. Each day, Klook empowers countless travelers to indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 100,000 offerings in more than 270 destinations.





With a team of more than 1,000 across over 20 offices worldwide, Klook’s services are available in nine languages, supporting 41 currencies. It has raised a total of over US$520 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia China, Softbank Vision Fund, TCV, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com , the company blog or @Klook .





About Merlin Entertainments plc





Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator we aim to deliver memorable experiences to more than 65 million visitors at 120 attractions, 18 hotels and 6 holiday villages across 25 countries. www.merlinentertainments.biz