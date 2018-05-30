Klook Partners With Adyen To Offer Seamless Payment Solutions

Partnership will see Klook, one of the world’s leading travel activities and services booking platforms, accept local payment methods and foreign currencies for more convenient transactions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 30, 2018 – Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced that one of the world’s leading travel activities and services booking platforms, Klook, has selected Adyen as its payments partner in Asia Pacific. With the partnership in place, the Hong Kong-based activities booking giant now offers travelers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia their preferred payment methods. This includes local payment options like Dragonpay in the Philippines which empowers citizens in the developing nation to make over-the-counter payments for online transactions. By offering more convenient and intuitive payment transactions, Klook provides a simple and frictionless transaction process for travelers.

“To better serve the fastest-growing free independent travel market, it is important for us to optimize the payment experience and allow customers to pay with their preferred currencies and payment methods. With Adyen’s integrated platform managing the entire payment flow and our over 5,000 industry partners, travelers from over 60 countries can now enjoy a more frictionless payments process,” said David Liu, Chief Product Officer, Klook.

With Adyen’s direct acquiring solution in Hong Kong, Klook can also enjoy speedy local currency settlements and a boost in authorization rates. Adyen’s customizable checkout flow also provides greater convenience and increased recognition to Klook’s repeat travelers, allowing them to make subsequent purchases with a faster check out process.

“Both Klook and Adyen share a common goal to consistently improve customer experience around the world. In recent years, Klook’s name has become synonymous with leading brands disrupting the travel industry globally. We are thrilled to be able to create a synergy with a fellow disruptor while supporting them with a frictionless payment experience for international expansion,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific, Adyen.

Adyen continues to expand its presence in Asia Pacific. The leading payments solution provider recently launched its unified commerce solution in Singapore and continues to add the fastest-growing and most innovative companies to its impressive roster of customers.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, and L’Oreal.





About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is one of the world’s leading travel activities and services booking platforms. Klook gives travelers a seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, local tours, rail passes, food options, and unique experiences around the world on its website and award-winning app (‘Best of 2015’​ & ‘Best of 2017’ by Google Play and Apple App Store). With Klook’s innovative technologies, travelers can book after arriving in their destinations and redeem the services by using QR codes or e-vouchers. Each day, Klook empowers countless travelers to indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 40,000 offerings in more than 200 destinations.

With a team of over 500 across 15 offices worldwide, Klook’s services are available in 8 languages, supporting over 30 currencies. It has raised close to US$100 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com, the company blog or @Klook.