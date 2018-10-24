Kmart is closing dozens of stores as parent company Sears weathers Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here’s how the discount chain fell from grace.

The company says it will close 142 stores before the end of the year, and its CEO, Eddie Lampert, has stepped down. Lampert is staying on as chairman and is reportedly in talks with at least one potential partner about sharing the burden of a $300 million bankruptcy loan for the company.

Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, according to its bankruptcy filing. That’s down from nearly 2,000 stores in 2013.

This isn’t the first time Kmart has faced bankruptcy. In 2002, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection before merging with Sears in 2005. At the time, it was the largest retail merger ever. The combined company’s sales have plummeted since then, dropping from $53 billion in 2006 to less than $17 billion last year.

Before things started going downhill, Kmart had thousands of stores across the US.

Here’s how Kmart ended up where it is now: