We visited a Kmart store the day after Sears filed for bankruptcy, and it was a mess. Here’s what it was like shopping there.

- Kmart parent company Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company says it will close 142 Sears and Kmart stores before the end of the year, and its CEO, Eddie Lampert, will step down.
- The rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products are just some of the factors that have caused department stores to suffer in recent years, and Kmart is no exception to that.
- We visited a Kmart store the day after the company filed for bankruptcy, and it was a complete mess.
- READ MORE: Inside Sears’ death spiral.
Sears, Kmart’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The company says it will close 142 stores before the end of the year, and its CEO, Eddie Lampert, will step down.
Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company currently operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, according to its bankruptcy filing. That’s down from nearly 2,000 stores in 2013.
The rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products are just some of the factors that havecaused department stores as a category to suffer in recent years.
“The problem in Sears’ case is that it is a poor retailer. Put bluntly, it has failed on every facet of retailing from assortment to service to merchandise to basic shop-keeping standards,” said Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail.
Kmart stores seem to be facing the same issues. When we visited the discount store the day after the company filed for bankruptcy, it had rusty shelves, huge empty spaces, and piles of boxes left around.
Here’s what it was like:
We went to the Kmart store in New York’s Penn Station.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
At the front of the store was a small Halloween section …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
… greeting cards and gift wrap …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
… and luggage.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
There was also a recycling machine near the front of the store, though it was tucked away in the corner and hidden by other merchandise.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
There was also a huge cosmetics section in the store carrying drugstore products …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
… and behind that was a small electronics department. It felt pretty outdated — a majority of the electronics department’s offerings were DVDs.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The rest of the first floor was a bit of a mess. There was one whole aisle where the shelves were caged off. It looked like it was intended for online order pickup, but it was hard to tell.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The holiday department was alternating shelves between Halloween and Christmas.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
There was a lot of empty spaces on the shelves.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
In the middle of the store were a table and a few chairs set up labeled “Welcome Center,” but I couldn’t tell what it was actually for. It seemed really out of place.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Behind the Welcome Center were boxes of merchandise stacked halfway to the ceiling.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The back of the first floor wasn’t in very good shape. There were cleaning supplies and trash bags laying around …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
… and a lot of the plants that were for sale had seen better days.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
There were a lot of empty and rusting shelves in the grocery section …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
… and parts of the floor were peeling up.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The second floor wasn’t much better. It held kids’ and men’s clothing, as well as home decor and kitchen appliances. All of the clothing was packed very tightly, so it was cluttered and hard to shop around.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
There was a huge empty space in the middle of the floor, and the wall was only partially painted. It looked unfinished.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
One of the escalators up to the third floor was completely closed off, and the other was not working.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The top floor was also very cluttered and difficult to navigate. It carried women’s shoes, clothes, and accessories.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
It also carried some men’s clothing that didn’t fit on the floor below.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
The line was really long for check-out and for customer service. A lot of the store was an absolute mess.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Read more about Sears’ downfall:
- Trump slams Sears leadership after bankruptcy filing, saying the company was ‘obviously improperly run for many years’
- Sears is shuttering 142 stores with liquidation sales starting immediately – here’s the complete list of closing stores
- Sears, once the largest retailer in the world, has filed for bankruptcy and is closing 142 stores. Here’s how it got there.
- ‘I’ve decided to step down as CEO’: Eddie Lampert sends email to Sears employees after the company files for bankruptcy
- Sears is closing hundreds of stores and keeping the rest open through the holiday season – but shoppers won’t get the blowout deals they might be expecting
- Sears has filed for bankruptcy and is closing stores. Here are the retail rivals who could benefit the most from its downward spiral.
- ‘There were mistakes along the way, for which I take responsibility’: Eddie Lampert addresses Sears employees day after bankruptcy filing