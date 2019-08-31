One person was killed and 9 wounded in a knife attack outside a Lyon, France metro station

caption Lyon (69): metro line D. It connects the “Gare de Vaise” railway station north-west of Lyon with the “Gare de Venissieux” station. Crowd on a platform waiting for a subway train. source Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A knife attack in Lyon, France on Saturday afternoon left one 19-year-old dead and at least nine people injured, a local media outlet reported.

An official police Twitter account also confirmed the attack, asking the public not to disturb the ongoing rescue at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station, where the attack occurred.

Witnesses told reporters that a male suspect armed with a “large fork” and a “large barbecue knife” fled the scene after attacking several people outside the metro stop around 4:25 PM CET and authorities were reported to have chased and apprehended him without injury.

Un événement est en cours à #Villeurbanne suite à une agression à l'arme blanche nécessitant l'intervention des secours.

➡️ Ne gênez pas les secours

➡️Ne diffusez pas de fausses informations pic.twitter.com/lZ93ae6HWh — Police Nationale 69 (@PoliceNat69) August 31, 2019

Police officers are continuing to search for what is believed to be a second suspect, who witnesses report fled the scene in the direction of a nearby park. Reports detail that police authorities are searching for the second suspect, who witnesses say possessed a rotisserie spike, via helicopter.

More than 50 rescue authorities, including firefighters, arrived at the station in the Villeurbanne region of France, east of the city, soon after the attack. They responded to victims on the street and in the below-ground station.

The attack is the latest incident after seven people were injured during a September 2018 attack in northeastern Paris by a man wielding a knife and an iron bar after a string of knife attacks in France.

Lyon Mayor Gérard Collomb told reporters that the motive of the attacker was unclear, but that it was an unprovoked attack, as opposed to a fight. Collomb left a nearby football game he was attending when the attack took place to share his support “for the victims, transport workers and the police and relief forces,” The Independent reported.

Of the nine people reported injured, three are reported to be in serious condition.

Several Lyon metro lines have shut down in the wake of the attack, and France’s counter-terror office is investigating the incident.