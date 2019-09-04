Knocking on the Doorsteps of Singapore BEX Asia Exhibition,”Taiwan Green Product Pavilion” Welcomes Business Opportunities

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 4 September 2019 – Taiwan’s Green Trade Project Office is bringing a delegation of exhibitors to participate in the BEX Asia 2019 exhibition in Singapore, aiming to assist Taiwan’s green building materials related industries to seek abundant business opportunity, knocking on the doorsteps to Singapore, a gateway to ASEAN countries.









Taiwan Green Product Pavilion, Stand Number A-102, BEX Asia Expo

A “Taiwan Green Product Pavilion” (Booth No. A-102) is set up by the Green Trade Project Office for delegation members to showcase a variety of green products, ranging from skylight vents, smoke curtains, smart film, anti-sun glare signs and micro grid systems…etc. The pavilion aims to display and demonstrate Taiwanese manufacturer’s strong capabilities in offering strong quality products and its continued efforts in promoting a greener lifestyle.

Concept of green building materials was introduced in 1988, understanding its importance, Taiwanese industries have extensive experiences, developing relevant green products to fulfill the consumers’ needs and received significant certification. “Diacrete Wood Wool Cement Board” designed and manufactured by Pomplus Corp. Ltd, receives “Leader” and “Excellent” class from “Singapore Green Building Product” with the “Singapore Green Label”; and “Singapore Green Label” with Singapore Environment Council. Other prominent exhibitors at the ‘Taiwan Green Product Pavilion’ include First Metal Products Industrial, Nagaoka Machinery, Force Foundation International Co., Zheng Han Co., Top Colour Film Ltd, Sunmade Inc., Kamikawa Photonics & Materials Limited, Ecolohas Energy Technology Co., Fluxtek Co., Wu Ji Shan Hu Zha Company Limited, Aberdeen Decoration Co., Pomplus Corp., Taiwan Plants Fiber Tech Alliance Co., Oriental Green Energy Technology Inc.

With the consumers environmentally conscious towards a better sustainable living, the pavilion is intended to serve as a platform where Asia’s built environment community can engage Taiwan’s innovative products first-hand, while exhibitors could proactively seek potential business opportunities. It is expected that there will be waves of high enthusiasm for Taiwan green products within the BEX Asia exhibition in particular during the Singapore International Built Environment Week, and that this trend will assist Taiwan green industries to enter successfully in the global green building material sector and continue to provide innovative, environmental friendly solutions and products towards a better tomorrow.

BEX Asia 2019 is scheduled to be held on Sep 4-6 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. The three day exhibition promotes awareness of sustainable development through the production and consumption of eco-friendly products, services and technologies in particular the green building materials sector. International exhibitors from all over the world will be partaking in this event and introducing their latest innovations, technologies and solutions. Industrial players can explore business collaboration, investment cooperation’s, trade promotions, and technology transfers. The fair is also a good opportunities for local counterparts to identify needs and seek partnerships in Singapore or neighboring regions. With this in mind, please feel free to check up the event. The ‘Taiwan Green Product Pavilion’ is located at Level 1 Booth A-102 right next to the entrance.



