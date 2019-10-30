I went to the largest Halloween theme park event in Southern California and I found myself in an after-dark horror fest

caption Insider visited Knott’s Scary Farm on October 20. source Brandy Robidoux

Knott’s Scary Farm boasts being “the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California” with more than 160 acres of spooky fun.

A year-round amusement park, Knott’s Berry Farm transforms into a haunting good time once October rolls around, showcasing a series of mazes, rides, shows, and all around spooky thrills.

I put my brave face on and trekked to the amusement park to see if the horror spectacles lived up to the hype.

I found that the thrills were next-level, the food was incredible, and that Knott’s Scary Farm’s tickets were more affordable in comparison to nearby attractions like Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

However, the lines can be very long, parking is expensive, and there are very limited hours in which you can enjoy the spooky shenanigans. It can also be a bit of a drive from Los Angeles since it’s situated in Buena Park, California, about an hour drive outside the city.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Knott’s Scary Farm is an after-dark experience, meaning it doesn’t open shop until after 7pm.

caption Inside, there are plenty of spooky decorations like these skeletons. source Brandy Robidoux

A ticket to the park will set you back about $84 if you purchase at the gate, so be sure to grab your ticket online.

I went on a Sunday, which only cost about $49 after fees, though on peak days (Friday and Saturday) prices increase slightly. Keep in mind that parking is an additional $20 if you choose to park on-site.

The park was a little overwhelming at first so be sure to grab a map once you’re inside.

The first thing I noticed was the mass amounts of fog being pumped into the air.

caption It made it hard to see exactly where I was going and truth be told, that was already enough to start making me a little nervous. source Brandy Robidoux

There’s an infinite amount of creatures lurking in the dark waiting to scare you at any given second. I was not exactly the biggest fan of this and after several werewolves and bloodied clowns ran at me full speed, I had just about had enough.

“Can we go down the street to Disney?” I asked my date, only half joking.

I decided I wasn’t quite ready to be scared out of my mind so I insisted we make a pit stop for funnel cake.

caption The funnel cake is a must try for those heading to Knott’s. source Brandy Robidoux

Safe inside the parameters of the eatery, I enjoyed the “fully loaded” funnel cake and watched while others screamed and sprinted away from monsters.

I am not exaggerating when I say this was the best funnel cake I’ve ever had. The fully loaded version comes with a heaping portion of ice cream on top and it’s basically a sweet tooth’s dream come true. It may or may not have been the best $14 I’ve ever spent.

Then, it was time for the night of fright to begin.

caption The maze was not for the faint of heart. source Brandy Robidoux

We walked through the fog to an exhibit called Origins: The Curse of Calico. The attraction is centered around the “sinister paranormal activity that plagues the town” due to witchcraft on behalf of Sarah Marshall, “the original witch of Calico.”

Essentially, it was an approximately five-minute haunted maze that depicted the hanging of Sarah Marshall.

The maze was chock full of malicious creatures that were waiting around every bend.

caption I instantly realized that I am, in fact, far less brave than I thought. source Brandy Robidoux

By the end of the maze, I was practically in tears. It probably didn’t help that the complete stranger behind me was even more scared than I was and grabbed onto my shoulders the entire time.

An important thing that should be noted is that the lines to each attraction are long. Plan on standing in line for at least an hour for each exhibit unless you buy a fast lane pass for expedited entry.

While I did not purchase a fast pass, I probably would if I went back again.

Next up was an attraction called Special Ops: Infected, which was pretty much a zombie movie come to life.

caption I was ready to put my survival skills to the test. source Brandy Robidoux

After being handed a massive laser gun, I was rushed into a maze of barren, zombie-filled streets alongside a small group of people. We then had to fend off (fake) blood-covered zombies (live actors), as the clock counted down.

These actors are really good at their jobs, but they were no match for my laser gun skills.

Just to add an extra layer of scariness to the mix, I brought a guy with me as a first date.

caption There’s nothing scarier than a first date, right? source Brandy Robidoux

He was great company and event bought me these cool devil horns.

After witnessing plenty of ghosts and ghouls, I was ready for a more wholesome adventure.

caption The scariest thing we encountered on the Calico River Rapids was this bear, who was truthfully not scary at all. source Brandy Robidoux

We boarded the Calico River Rapids water ride which was slightly eerie in the dark but far from spooky.

Due to the lengthy lines, it was after midnight by the time we finished grabbing food and going on just three adventures. Again, if you’re planning on going to the park, I highly recommend a fast lane pass.

Want to join the fright fest yourself? Tickets can be found here.