Knours makes skin-care products that treat hormonal acne — I’ve only gotten one bad pimple since I started using them

The hormonal fluctuations of your period varies between each person and each month, but it’s not an exaggeration to say that they can have unpleasant effects on your skin, causing irritation and angry red pimples.

Knours. is a new skin-care brand designed to work with your menstrual cycle to combat hormonal breakouts and keep your complexion happy – even when your uterus is not.

It’s a complete, customizable routine full of products that can be mixed and matched according to every whim of your complexion. Plus, the entire range is EWG Verified to be formulated without irritating chemicals.

It’s like clockwork.

Every month, right at the start of my period, I get at least one gigantic, painful breakout around my mouth and chin region. It’s usually accompanied by a smattering of smaller, less painful yet still annoying bumps in the middle of my forehead.

So when I heard about Knours., a new skin-care brand designed to help alleviate the changes your skin goes through during your menstrual cycle, I was immediately intrigued. “Everyone’s cycle is different and each person has personal skin needs, but we all have one thing in common – our skin conditions fluctuate as our hormones fluctuate,” a Knours. representative tells Insider Picks.

The brand offers a streamlined range of products, each designed to work with your skin to help prevent breakouts and irritation not just during your period, but all month long. Each product is also carefully formulated using EWG Verified ingredients so there aren’t any irritating or harmful chemicals that might make your skin even angrier.

The brand sent me The Starter Kit ($28) for review. The set includes deluxe samples of its core products – Your Only Cleanser ($25), Double Duty Mist ($8), Skin Meditation Gel Cream ($36), and One Perfect Cream ($48), plus a couple of In-Bed Cleansing Wipes ($12) and a Be Kind to Your Skin sheet mask ($15 for pack of five).

After a month of regular use (and one painful period), I can officially call myself a fan.

The products

Let’s start at the beginning with what the products claim to do.

Your Only Cleanser is a 2-in-1 oil-to-foam makeup cleanser and face wash, sort of like a double cleanse in one bottle. It has a blend of jojoba and olive oils to moisturize and chamomile extract to soothe an irritated complexion.

It’s effective at removing a moderate amount of makeup in no time, though a smokey eye requires some extra elbow grease. One thing to note – as someone with very sensitive eyes, I have to be careful not to get this in them while removing mascara, otherwise it burns for about a minute.

The true hero of the range, in my opinion, is the Double-Duty Mist. This bi-phase toner contains a top layer rich in oils such as jojoba, and a soothing, clarifying bottom layer with aloe vera and a blend of botanicals. When your skin is extra dry, the instructions recommend to shake the bottle so you get the benefits of all the ingredients. If your skin is irritated or you feel a breakout coming on, don’t shake it so you’ll only get the clarifying benefits from the botanicals and aloe. I’ve never used another toner that feels like it does so much for my face in such a streamlined way.

The two moisturizers in the range complement the dual nature of the toner mist. One Perfect Cream is a thick, hydrating cream formulated to help minimize the visible signs of aging and keep your skin hydrated thanks to ingredients like sweet almond oil, shea butter, and niacinamide, which is a redness- and breakout-fighting ingredient. Skin Meditation Hydrating Gel Cream is a lightweight gel that helps relieves the skin’s most passionate temper tantrums with hydrating ceramides, glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate.

I used them interchangeably throughout the month according to my skin’s moods. Both formulas kept my skin soft and moisturized, though Skin Meditation felt less hydrating due to the thinner gel texture.

Extras like the In-Bed Cleansing Wipes and Be Kind to Your Skin sheet mask round out the collection. Both are nice touches and made me feel like I was pampering my skin as opposed to handling it because of my cycle. The wipes did a good enough job of removing my makeup when I had no energy to get out of bed for a proper wash, and the mask was a soothing treat for my PMS-ing skin.

The verdict

I’m happy to report that Knours. lived up to the claims for me. My usual hormonal breakout was a mere shadow of itself after several weeks of using mostly products from the range. A cystic pimple cropped up as usual, but faded over the course of one day without fully blooming.

The two biggest stand-outs from the collection, in my opinion, are the Double-Duty Mist and the One Perfect Cream. Both are unique when stacked against other facial mists and creams on the market, and based on their ingredients, I suspect they did the most to combat breakouts and soothe my skin.

Now if only Knours. would come out with a Skin Meditation for my cramps.