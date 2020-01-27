How 23 of the biggest newspapers around the US and the world covered Kobe Bryant’s death

caption Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26 at the age of 41.

His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board. All nine passengers died.

This is how news outlets from the Los Angeles Times to the Belgium’s DeMorgen covered Bryant’s death on their front pages.

Kobe Bryant, who spent two decades in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The crash killed all nine people onboard, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The news prompted reactions from political leaders, the sports world, and fans around the globe. This is how 23 newspapers from around the world covered the news of Bryant’s shocking death.

The Los Angeles Times devoted the majority of its front page to Bryant. “Kobe Bryant dies in crash,” the top headline read. “Lakers legend, daughter and 7 others killed in helicopter accident.”

The LA Times ran an obituary of the NBA superstar on its front page. It was also one of the few papers to mention the deaths of the other passengers onboard the helicopter when it went down in bolded front-page text.

“Helicopter Crash Kills N.B.A. Star Known to All as Kobe,” The New York Times wrote.

The top story in The New York Times on January 27 was about the latest news in the ongoing Ukraine scandal at the center of the president’s impeachment. Bryant’s death made the top front-page story with a photo, authored by NYT sports reporter Scott Cacciola.

Like other major news outlets, The Philadelphia Inquirer called the death of its city’s star “The Death of a Legend.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer devoted most of its front page to Bryant’s death. Several stories about Bryant were featured, including “His celebrity went beyond basketball,” “A shock and a lesson for us all,” and “Local fans: ‘We lost… one of our own.'”

Bryant was born in Philadelphia on August 23, 1978, though he lived in Italy for most of his childhood.

The news of Bryant’s death made headlines around the world. It was front-page news in Argentina’s La Nacion.

The Buenos Aires-based newspaper said it was “El trágico fin de Kobe Bryant,” which translates to “The tragic end of Kobe Bryant.”

Chile’s Las Útimas Noticias devoted most of its tabloid cover to the death of the American sports legend.

The front-page headline translates to “Would grief over death of Kobe Bryant in plane crash.”

Back in the US, Bryant’s death was also front and center on The Arizona Republic, which went for an all-caps “LAKERS LEGEND DIES.”

The publication included a photo of Bryant and his late 13-year-old daughter when they attended a soccer match in 2014.

The Los Angeles Daily News devoted most of its front page to the death of its local star. “SHOCK, SADNESS AFTER FATAL CRASH,” the paper wrote about the man it called “A LAKER LEGEND.”

The Daily News’ front page covered multiple aspects of the local tragedy, including information about the “foggy hillside” where Bryant’s helicopter went down. Another story references Bryant’s notorious work ethic and drive. The paper devoted the entire above-the-fold space to a photo of Bryant when he was a Laker.

Canada’s Calgary Sun dedicated 10 pages to the “LOSS OF A LEGEND.”

The front page of the tabloid featured a black-and-white photo of Bryant and mentioned the death of 13-year-old Gianna.

The Toronto Star called Bryant “Larger than life.”

“Sports world in shock after sudden loss of NBA superstar who defined his generation,” the Toronto Star wrote.

The LA Lakers legend’s death made the front page of Belgium’s DeMorgen.

The headline read, “Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash.”

In Colorado, The Denver Post went for a straightforward “Bryant, 8 others die in crash” headline, nothing the death of his 13-year-old daughter in the article’s subhead.

The entire page only had three full stories.

The Washington Post led with the spread of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus, though the death of Bryant still made the DC paper’s front page with two photos.

“NBA icon dies in a helicopter crash,” the headline reads for the story authored by reporter Kent Babb.

The Chicago Tribune also went with an all-caps headline, writing, “LAKERS LEGEND DIES.”

Bryant’s death was the paper’s top story.

The Baltimore Sun went with a similar all-caps headline, noting “NBA LEGEND DIES IN CRASH.”

The paper used the same photo of Bryant and his daughter that many other publications used, as well.

“MAMBA 4 EVER,” was the way Mexico City’s 24 Horas covered Bryant’s death.

The Detroit Free Press in Michigan called the death of the investor, Oscar winner, and athlete “the end of a dream.”

Columnist Mitch Albom wrote: “Man is not built to fly. Some still do. Kobe Bryant did.”

“Laker legend dies,” the Los Vegas Review-Journal wrote, keeping it simple.

The Review-Journal also mentioned that Bryant’s daughter and seven others were killed in the crash that killed all on the helicopter, and included a map of the flight.

One word: “KOBE”. The New York Post devoted the entire cover to Bryant, using a photo of the then-Laker smiling at the camera and holding onto a basketball.

In addition to the red cover, The New York Post devoted pages 4-11 in its January 27 issue to coverage of Bryant’s death.

“Kobe Bryant dead,” The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio, said bluntly.

“Retired NBA legend, daughter killed in helicopter crash,” the Cleveland, Ohio, paper read. While Cleveland is home to the Cavaliers, the city still mourned the loss of the longtime California basketball star.

The Dallas Morning News in Texas deemed Byrant’s death a “‘Shocking, tragic’ day.”

The paper also included stats from Bryant’s career, including his Academy Award, two Olympic gold medals, and 17 all-star appearances.

The Daily Mail in the UK devoted a portion of the front page of the tabloid to news of Bryant’s death, calling him a “Sports legend” on the cover.

The publication has devoted more coverage space to Bryant’s death on its website.

“Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in crash,” USA Today said on its front page.

The paper also noted he was a “five-time champion” and “one of the NBA’s biggest stars.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Daily News dedicated the entire front of its tabloid to Bryant.

A smiling Bryant from a photo in 2005 appears on the front page of his hometown tabloid, which says “KOBE” and lists his birth and death years.