Novak Djokovic opened up about Kobe Bryant being his ‘mentor’ just 2 days before his tragic death

Novak Djokovic called Kobe Bryant his mentor just two days before the former basketball star’s tragic death in a helicopter crash along with eight other people, including his daughter Gianna.

The tennis player was being interviewed by ESPN at the Australian Open, and the clip was recently reshared on Twitter.

“Kobe has been one of my mentors – I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that – but I’ve had several phone conversations with him, and also obviously when we see each other live,” Djokovic said on Friday, two days before the fatal Sunday crash.

This was just Friday – Novak Djokovic talks about being mentored by Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/u0JMKMAtHC — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 26, 2020

The world no. 2 explained how Bryant had given him a lot of support when recovering from his injury recently.

“The last couple of years when I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all these different things that were happening to me, dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people that was really there for me and could give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back,” he said.

“And I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, being very supportive. I love Kobe – who doesn’t? He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all time.”

He added: “To be surrounded by people like Kobe and Cristiano [Ronaldo] is obviously a huge pleasure and honour for me. When I’m next to them I turn into a student. I try to have my ears wide open, listen to what they have to say and ask questions.

“I’m not afraid to ask questions and they’re not either, and I think that’s a great way of exchanging experiences and things that maybe you could use in your sport, in your life, in your career. It’s just amazing to share those life stories with them.”

After hearing of Bryant’s death, Djokovic also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

“My heart truly mourns over the news today,” he wrote alongside an old photo of him and Bryant. “Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy.

“May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts.”

