The sports world is reacting to the sudden and tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

He was 41 years old.

The biggest names in sports began to publicly express their disbelief and remorse at the untimely and tragic death of “The Black Mamba.”

Many also expressed gratitude for Bryant’s influence on the game and reflected on his enduring legacy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the gatekeeper of all things NBA knowledge, confirmed TMZ’s initial report of Bryant’s death:

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️???????????????? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

I mean I just saw my guy Kobe with the fam in LA at a volleyball game…can’t believe it — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so real and open about who he was and what drove him every second of every day. He inspired millions of people including myself. Gone way too soon. RIP Kobe — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) January 26, 2020

Speechless. Forever a legend. Kobe. — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. ???? — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020

Dammit. Kobe. I am praying for your family. Thank you for the brilliance you brought to not only the game, but to the world. Renaissance Man- Forever. pic.twitter.com/vOUahC3h89 — Lance Allred (@lanceallred41) January 26, 2020

Kobe lived just down the road. Everyone in the area had nothing but great things to say about him. Rare for someone of his stature. A true legend. Incredibly sad — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 26, 2020

A legend born & raised right here in Philly… We're keeping Kobe Bryant's family and friends in our thoughts ???? Rest easy, Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/lcgOasGd6l — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe it… Twitter is the wrong forum for days like this but man… — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 26, 2020

Quit playing — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020

Tell me the Kobe news isn’t real… — Tyler Wade (@_tylerwade) January 26, 2020