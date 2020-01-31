Tickets for the first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death are on sale for $99,000 after StubHub said it would donate all fees to his charity

caption Kobe Bryant at a Lakers game. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A handful of tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday are on sale for almost $100,000.

The game will be the first since the sudden death of the team’s longtime star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, along with with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

As of Friday morning in Los Angeles, tickets on the ticket exchange and resale website StubHub ranged from $650 to $99,000.

StubHub said 100% of the fees it charged for tickets bought and sold for the next two Lakers games would be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest tickets on the secondhand market were priced at about $199, according to the MailOnline.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some tickets for the first Lakers game since the unexpected death of the basketball star Kobe Bryant are on sale for just under $100,000.

As of early Friday morning in Los Angeles, tickets for the Lakers’ game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center ranged from $650 to just under $100,000 on the ticket exchange and resales site StubHub.

Several tickets in the upper areas of the arena are listed for $99,000 each. Tickets in similar areas of the arena are also available on StubHub for about $650.

caption Several seats are available for $99,000. source Stubhub

A statement on StubHub when buying tickets for the game says 100% of the profits from the next two Lakers games from the website would be donated to Bryant’s charity foundation.

“In honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, all fees for the Jan. 31 Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers game and the Lakers vs Clippers game – for whenever it is rescheduled – will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation,” the company’s statement said.

It is unclear whether the tickets are being listed at such extreme prices simply to help raise money for the charity.

StubHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ticket prices sent by Business Insider.

The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation is a public charity dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need through encouraging young people to stay active through sports, according to their website.

caption Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in July. source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY via Reuters

Tickets for the same game, which will be the first played by the team since Bryant’s death, were previously available to purchase on the secondhand ticket market for as little as $199, according to the MailOnline, which cited KXAN – about one-fourth the minimum price on StubHub.

Ticket prices on other sites such as Vivid Seats range from about $700 to $3,000, and on tickets-centers.com from $660 to $10,000 for courtside tickets.

The game will be the first since Bryant’s sudden death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, was also killed in the crash, along with another seven people on board.

The NBA has announced plans to honor Bryant and his daughter next month in the annual All-Star Game, according to the BBC.

The teams will be captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo and will play for Chicago-based community organizations, with the winner of each quarter of the game receiving $100,000, according to the BBC.