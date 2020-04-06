Kobe Bryant used only his left hand to dominate an entire basketball camp — including comedian Kevin Hart — when he was in high school

caption Kevin Hart said he and the “Black Mamba” — both of whom grew up in Philadelphia — went to Speedy Morris’ LaSalle basketball camp. source Getty Images

While in high school, Kobe Bryant dominated an entire basketball camp while exclusively using his left hand, according to Kevin Hart.

Bryant was the top-ranked player in the country at the time, and Hart described “playing some of the hardest defense ever” only to learn that the future NBA legend was not using his dominant hand.

Kobe Bryant was known as one of the fiercest, most driven competitors to ever set foot on an NBA court.

And, unsurprisingly, the “Black Mamba” brought that same energy back when he was in high school.

Kevin Hart recounted a story on his Instagram page from when he and Bryant – who both grew up in the Philadelphia area – attended the same basketball camp in the early to mid 1990s. The comedian said the future Los Angeles Lakers legend absolutely destroyed everybody at the camp using only his non-dominant hand.

“The man was above and beyond the word good,” Hart said. “He was great then.”

caption Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships in his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. source JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

According to Hart, the duo both attended Speedy Morris’ LaSalle basketball camp, which was “a big deal,” over one summer. Hart described trailing behind Bryant – who was, by that point, the top-ranked player in the country – around the camp because: “I want to be where the great players are because I am a great player.”

“I’m at the same basketball camp as the number one basketball player in the nation,” Hart said. “Well that means I must be number two. I’ve got to be number two. Why else would I be here? It’s my time to shine and get recognized.”

“NBA here I come,” he added.

Hart – who is 5-foot-4 and would have been one of the shortest players in NBA history if he’d made it as a pro – said he was working his absolute hardest to compete with Bryant and the rest of the campers.

But by the third day, Morris – then the head coach at LaSalle – spoke to the entire camp to inspire the young players to “get some work ethic” and incidentally dropped a bomb on Hart and the rest of his peers.

“‘I’m watching you guys show up every morning, and I’ve got to say, I’m not impressed,'” Hart recalled Morrison saying. “‘I don’t feel like you campers are working hard enough … You need to show up here and want to become better.'”

“‘Look at Kobe Bryant,'” Morrison added. “‘He shows up here every day and he works. Kobe Bryant hasn’t put the basketball in his right hand since he’s been in camp. He’s here to only work on his left hand.'”

Hart said he was stunned, and devastated, that he struggled to compete with the future Hall of Famer even with a handicap.

“The opportunity that I thought was going to be the biggest of my life turned out to be a goddamned practice pad for Kobe Bryant,” Hart quipped.

“We didn’t even know that he was practicing on us until the head coach made us all feel stupid for not working as hard as he was.”

caption Kobe Bryant (left) plays in the NBA All-Star game as Kevin Hart looks on. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bryant would famously go on to set many records at Lower Merion High School before moving on to the NBA at just 17 years old. The Lakers selected him with the 13th overall pick, and the rest is history. Hart, meanwhile, would become one of the most accomplished comedians of his generation.

But before Hart made a name for himself in comedy, and before Bryant won five championships while donned in purple and yellow, the eventual 18-time NBA All-Star scoffed at Hart’s goal of becoming a Division I college basketball player.

“One night I talked to Kobe, and I said ‘Hey man, where do you think I’m probably going to end up going, like D-I wise?'” Hart said. “‘Where should I go?’ Kobe just looked at me and laughed and walked away.”

“Needless to say that’s when my NBA dreams were shattered,” he added.

Check out Hart’s full recounting of the story below:

After 20 seasons in the NBA in which he secured his legacy on the Mount Rushmore of the league, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, tragically died along with seven others in a helicopter crash January 26.

The sports world has been in mourning ever since.