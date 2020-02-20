Kobe Bryant fans looking to pay their respects to the NBA legend are visiting the wrong grave

caption Kobe Bryant is pictured at a Lakers game in 2009. He died in a helicopter crash on January 26. source Harry How/Getty

Fans of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are flocking to a Southern California cemetery to pay their respects to “The Black Mamba” and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

But according to a representative for the Pacific View Memorial Park, they’ve got the wrong place.

Staff at the Corona Del Mar, California, cemetery have continually removed flowers and memorabilia left for the Bryants from a private plot owned by another family, per a USA Today report published Wednesday.

caption One of many memorials for Kobe and Gigi Bryant. source Getty/Apu Gomes

“We can confirm that is not Kobe and Gianna’s resting place,” Ashley Bunton of Service Corporation International, which owns the Southern California cemetery, told USA Today. “We cannot divulge any additional details as to where they are. But we can tell you that is not the correct location.”

According to their death certificates, both Kobe and Gigi were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park on February 7. Fans began visiting the plot in question due in large part to a Daily Mail article that included photos of the gravesite and falsely identified it as the Bryants’ resting place.

This is the private grave where Kobe and daughter Gianna were laid to rest side-by-side, decorated with Lakers colored flowers, pinwheels and rosaries placed on their headstone. funeral service held quietly last Friday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California pic.twitter.com/Zoi4IugNYb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 14, 2020

The cemetery has reportedly increased security as a result of the mix-up, and one security guard who spoke with USA Today said roughly 400 people showed up at the burial site this past weekend.

“[Fans] have actually run into the family members who’ve kind of shooed people away from that spot just because it’s disturbing the peace to the person interred there,” the security guard said.

caption Gigi and Kobe Bryant. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Some fans refused to believe the cemetery’s claim that the plot in question belonged to another family, assuming instead that it was an attempt to dissuade visitors from coming to the site. The plot coincidentally has an arrangement of flowers reflecting the Lakers’ colors – purple and gold – but does not have any engravings.

The NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter died along with seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, and the sports world has been in mourning ever since. The Staples Center – home of the Lakers – is set to host a public memorial for the Bryants on Monday.