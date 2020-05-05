Vanessa Bryant found one final letter from Kobe that she saved for her birthday, and it included a drawing of an angel on the inside

caption Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vanessa Bryant found one last letter from her husband, Kobe, and saved it to open on her birthday.

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend included a drawing of his wife “drawn with an angel holding [her] up,” according to the caption of Vanessa’s Instagram post from Tuesday.

Kobe and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter – Gigi – and Kobe himself died alongside seven others in a tragic helicopter accident this January.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kobe Bryant may no longer be around, but he had one more surprise for his wife, Vanessa, more than four months after his tragic passing.

Vanessa found one final letter from her late husband and saved it to open on her birthday – May 5. When she opened the envelope, which was labeled “To: The Love of my Life,” she found an artist’s drawing of herself “with an angel holding me up” on the inside, according to the caption of an Instagram she posted Tuesday.

“I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s widow wrote. “It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe has a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.”

caption Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kobe and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter – Gigi – and Kobe himself died alongside seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas this January. The world of sports halted in place as contemporaries and fans alike mourned the 18-time NBA All-Star and his daughter, who was poised to become a basketball star in her own right someday.

The father-daughter baller duo left behind Vanessa and her three other daughters: Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus,” Vanessa added on Instagram. “Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”