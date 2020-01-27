Photos and videos show makeshift Kobe Bryant memorials where fans are mourning the basketball legend who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

By
David Slotnick, Business Insider US
-

People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a crash of his private helicopter on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said that eight other people on the helicopter, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, were killed when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed.

Thousands of fans gathered at the crash site, at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, and outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant became a legend playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers fans gathered at the LA Live plaza outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they learned that Bryant had died.

People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that fans would not be able to access the area due to the Grammy Awards, which were scheduled to take place in the Staples Center.

That did not seem to stop mourners from continuing to gather, though.

Screens outside the Staples Center displayed a memorial to Bryant throughout the day following the crash.

Fans left flowers, basketballs, and sneakers in memory of Bryant.

Others fans brought posters and photos …

… And even wreaths.

Many of the mourners wore their Kobe jerseys.

A lot of fans were left in tears.

There were candles, jerseys, and even music as people mourned.

Fans also gathered near the crash site …

… And Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Outside of Los Angeles, the entire sports world was in mourning. New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks were set to play the Brooklyn Nets, was lit in the Lakers colors in tribute.

