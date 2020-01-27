Government records show that Kobe Bryant’s helicopter used to be owned by the state of Illinois

source Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA Classic/Getty Images

The basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant was known to get around using a private helicopter, most recently a Sikorsky S-76B.

The helicopter was owned and operated by a company called Island Express, Federal Aviation Administration records show, and was previously owned by the state of Illinois.

Bryant’s use of private helicopters became well known over the years, as he used them to beat Los Angeles traffic and even help teammates get to doctor appointments.

Bryant’s helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76B built in 1991, was previously owned by the state of Illinois, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration and the helicopter database Helis. The state flew the helicopter from 2007 to 2015, when it was put up for sale. It was not immediately clear who owned the helicopter before 2007.

In 2015, the helicopter was purchased from the state by a person named Jim Bagge, an executive at a company called Island Express Holding Corp., for $515,161, the Daily Beast reported.

Island Express has remained the owner and operator of the helicopter since 2015. It was not immediately clear whether Bryant leased the helicopter full time or chartered it as needed. It was also not clear whether Island Express provided a pilot or whether Bryant hired one separately.

The S-76 type of helicopter has had a relatively strong safety record since it first flew in 1977. The -B variant was introduced in 1987, while the current model, the -D, was first announced in 2005.

The S-76 was “originally built for the rigorous demands of the offshore oil & gas transportation,” according to Sikorsky, bringing crews and executives to offshore platforms from the mainland. However, it’s proved well-suited for corporate and executive transport, as well as air-ambulance and even search-and-rescue services.

When the helicopter flew for Illinois, its tail number – or registration – was N76ILL. Following its transfer to Island Express, the registration was changed to N72EX.

caption The helicopter Kobe Bryant flew in, pictured here in a 2015 sales listing, was previously owned by the state of Illinois. source State of Illinois

Island Express, which goes by IEX Helicopters, appeared to take down its website, Twitter account, Instagram account, and Facebook page on Sunday. They remained down as of Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sikorsky said it would work with investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

A phone operator for IEX Helicopters said that the company was working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board and referred other inquiries to an email address for the company. A request for comment sent to that address by Business Insider wasn’t immediately returned.