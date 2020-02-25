People took drastic measures to be among Lakers fans for Kobe Bryant’s memorial — even though they didn’t have tickets

caption Crowds of Lakers fans filled the sidewalks outside the Staples Center. source Lauren Frias/Business Insider

Thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans showed up at the Staples Center to attend the memorial honoring NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Some fans who didn’t have tickets just to be around others who felt the same loss in the wake of Bryant’s sudden death.

“Compared to other leaders, not to get political, he did something that no one else in this world has ever been able to do,” one Lakers fan told Insider. “We come from all walks of life, races, nationalities, but we’re all here.”

Thousands flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to attend the memorial of the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Despite the arena having a maximum capacity of 20,000 seats, some fans showed up without a ticket in hopes of finding last-minute tickets to get inside.

Joanne Obligacion, who is from the Bay area, told Insider that she took a flight down to Los Angeles

“I didn’t win a ticket because I got wait-listed, and I tried on four different devices, but I ain’t got no luck,” she said. “I honestly came to see if people were going to sell tickets, but there was no luck with that either.”

Nonetheless, Obligacion thought she would stick around outside the stadium to be around other Los Angeles Lakers fans who were also grieving over the loss of the NBA icon.

“I thought I would just come out here to be with the people who are going to be here to celebrate his life,” she said.

Verania Garcia, from Orange County, California, told Insider she still booked a hotel overnight to save herself the drive, despite not being able to buy a ticket online. Although she wasn’t afforded the opportunity to memorialize the basketball icon inside the Staples Center, Garcia said she still wanted to be around fellow Lakers fans.

“This man was able to unite the world,” Garcia said of the turnout at the event. “Compared to other leaders, not to get political, he did something that no one else in this world has ever been able to do. We come from all walks of life, races, nationalities, but we’re all here.”

“Everybody is just embracing this day. Everyone is feeling heavy,” she continued.

The memorial was held on February 24, a significant date to both Kobe and Gianna. The date, 2/24, represented Bryant’s jersey number, No. 24, and No. 2 was his daughter’s.

Tickets also reflected the two jersey numbers, as they were priced at three tiers – $224 each, 2 for $224, and $24.02 each, according to a Lakers press release. Fans were chosen at random to receive an invitation to participate in the public ticket release.

The proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization dedicated to “further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports,” according to the foundation’s website.

The press release “strongly advised” fans who didn’t receive a ticket to stay home, as there were no overflow viewing areas outside the stadium.