Kobe Bryant just called himself the greatest basketball player of all time, ranking Michael Jordan second and LeBron James third

caption LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. source Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant says he’s greater than Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The former LA Lakers guard made a guest appearance on the “Late Late Show With James Corden” where he was asked to rank the three players.

He was hesitant, but the alternative was to take a bite out of a cow’s tongue.

Needless to say, he did not want the tongue in his mouth.

Kobe Bryant just called himself as the greatest NBA player of all time, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James in second and third place respectively.

The former LA Lakers guard finished his career in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion and was quickly credited as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver in the New York Times.

Bryant made a guest appearance on the “Late Late Show With James Corden” on Wednesday and was involved in a “truth or die” type game where he had to either answer a question, or eat something repulsive.

In one question, he was asked to rank himself, the former Chicago Bulls icon Jordan, and the current LA Lakers forward James in order of greatness, or take a bite out of a cow’s tongue.

Bryant was at first hesitant to answer Corden’s question but was even more perturbed at the thought of eating the tongue. “Alright, fine,” he said in a clip you can watch below. “I’m the best, Michael’s second-best, LeBron is third.”

caption Bryant and Michael Jordan. source Photo by VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty Images

Jordan, of course, is the most successful out of all three players as he has six Finals wins, which is one more than Bryant, and two more than James.

But James eclipsed Jordan’s overall points haul recently and currently has 32,516 points from 1,197 games played – 224 more points than Jordan, ranked fifth in the all-time points scored list.

James will likely leapfrog third placed Bryant next season, who has 33,643 points from 1,346 games played. The all-time points leader is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 points from 1,560 games played.

Watch the Corden clip below: