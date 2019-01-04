These futuristic bathroom appliances have mood lighting you can adjust with Alexa or Google Assistant — you can even ask your toilet seat to warm up

source Kohler

Kohler, known mainly for its kitchen and bath products, has introduced a new line of high-tech products for the bathroom and kitchen.

The Veil Lighted Collection, by Kohler Konnect, uses voice and hands-free technology to control the lighting in the company’s first all-connect bathroom suite.

But it is pricey – the items start at $899.

If you’ve ever wanted to dim the lights while you’re relaxing in the bath using just your voice, now you can – well, if you can afford it.

Kohler, the company best known for its kitchen and bath products, introduced hands-free, voice-enabled technology called Kohler Konnect at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show. Ahead of CES 2019, the company has unveiled a connected (and rather luxurious) bathroom suite: the Veil Lighted Collection.

The collection includes a mirror, vanity, “intelligent toilet,” and free-standing bathtub – all of which can be motion- or voice-activated to control the lighting’s color temperature. This all comes from a collaboration with Signify, once known as Philips Lighting, one of the leading connected lighting companies.

Each element’s ambiance can be changed individually to better reflect nature (a.k.a. the time of day), or your mood, according to Kohler’s website. The point? To better sync to “your natural circadian rhythm” so that the lighting “won’t disrupt your sleep patterns.”

And you have the added bonus of connecting the suite with either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also preset lighting settings – for example, in the morning, you can say “OK Google, set bathroom to ‘awake.'”

If this sounds like your dream bathroom, that’s because it is.

But it’ll cost you – pricing ranges from $899 for the mirror to a whopping $7,000 for the Numi 2.0 toilet, according to Engadget.

Check out everything Kohler’s new connected bathroom can do:

The mirror has motion-activated magnifying, and the lighting’s color temperature can be changed by the wave of a hand, remote control, or voice.

source Kohler

This can be particularly helpful on days where you don’t look (or feel) too great.

source Kohler

The free-standing bath has sculpted curves and a “gentle illumination,” according to Kohler’s website.

source Kohler

The bath alone will cost you upwards of $5,000.

source Kohler

The vanity comes with a sink and glass doors that transition from translucent to semi-opaque.

source Kohler

See?

source Kohler

The toilet even has mood lighting, too.

source Kohler

Oh, and a seat warmer.

source Kohler

Pretty relaxing stuff, huh?

source Kohler

You can learn more – or shop for yourself – on Kohler Konnect’s site.