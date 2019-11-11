Kohl’s has released its Black Friday ad — here’s what will be on sale

source Business Insider

Kohl’s released its Black Friday ad, and there are tons of discounts on fashion, small home appliances, and home goods, and tech. See below for the best deals and Kohl’s Cyber Monday FAQs.

Kohl’s is also offering incentives like $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend to incentivize shoppers to stay at Kohl’s rather than head to Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or Walmart.

Kohl’s recently dropped its Black Friday ad, which includes tons of doorbusters and many online deals that look similar to last year. Below you’ll find our picks for the best deals, and once more deals leak or go up on the site, we’ll track them here. Bookmark this page and check back for a cheat sheet to the best Black Friday 2019 deals at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s Black Friday ad

Kohl’s Black Friday ad includes a sneak peek of this year’s deals, as well as introducing rewards like its Kohl’s Cash deals.

For every $50 you spend at Kohl’s from November 25 to November 29, you’ll also receive $15 in Kohl’s Cash that can be redeemed November 30 through December 9. And there’s a coupon on page three of the Black Friday ad to get you 15% off your purchase between November 25 through 29 with the code “THANKS15” at checkout.

You’ll also receive free shipping at Kohls.com when you spend $25 between November 25 to December 4.

What are the best Black Friday 2019 deals at Kohl’s?

Here are a few of the best deals mentioned in the Black Friday ad, which will be available starting at 12:01 a.m. Central Time on November 28. You can also shop early Kohl’s Black Friday deals online starting November 25 at 12:01 a.m. CT.

Will Kohl’s be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They’ll be offering doorbuster until 1 p.m. on Black Friday. Black Friday deals will be available online at Kohl’s from 12:01 a.m. CT on November 28.

You can shop early Kohl’s Black Friday deals online starting November 25.

Does Kohl’s offer in-store pick-up?

Typically, Kohl’s offers in-store pick-up on most items. But you may not want to deal with the crowds in the days following Black Friday to pick them up, and there’s no guarantee that most Black Friday deals will offer it. Since Kohl’s is lowering its free shipping minimum to $25, you may meet it easily.

What’s Kohl’s return policy during retail holidays?

Kohl’s lets you return items within 180 days of purchase, except premium electronics which must be returned within 30 days.

For the holidays, premium electronics purchased from November 1 through December 25 can be returned by January 31 with original packaging and a receipt or account to track the order. Learn more here.

What’s Kohl’s shipping policy during Black Friday?

Kohl’s is offering free standard shipping when you spend $25 or more from November 25 through December 4.

What will be on sale during Black Friday at Kohl’s?

Everything they’re known for (home decor, fashion, small appliances) and some things that they’re not, like tech (video games, consoles, smart home gadgets), which tends to be a big draw on Black Friday.

How do you save more money at Kohl’s during Black Friday?

To differentiate itself from all the other retailers fighting to price-match over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Kohl’s has a rewards incentive.

For every $50 you spend at Kohl’s from November 25 to November 29, you’ll also receive $15 in Kohl’s Cash. And some deals also include Kohl’s Cash offers. The Kohl’s Cash will be redeemable November 30-December 9, so if you see some holiday gifts without stellar discounts that you still want to buy, maybe hold off on purchasing them until November 30.

And there’s a coupon on page 3 of the Black Friday ad to get you 15% off your purchase between November 25 to 29 with the code “THANKS15” at checkout.

In general, it’s helpful to know that Black Friday is better for deals on new tech and Cyber Monday is better for discounts on older models.

Shop Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 deals directly:

