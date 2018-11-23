Kohl’s Black Friday sale is full of doorbuster deals — here are some of the standouts from Dyson, Keurig, and Fitbit

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Kohl’s has major storewide discounts this Black Friday. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $25, and an additional 15% off most items with code “JOY”.

We made it easy to navigate the main doorbuster categories below, and we handpicked a list of the best deals we’ve found at Kohl’s so far.

To potentially save more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores – including Kohl’s.

There’s no need to be elbow to jowl in big-box stores on Black Friday in this great day in age, especially not Kohl’s, where all their great deals are available away from the crazed shoppers and within the safety of your home.

What we’re getting at is that it is perfectly okay to leave the car in the garage, veg out on the couch in your post-turkey-day, tryptophan-induced haze, and leave it to us, dear reader. We’ve sorted through for the best deals and doorbuster categories so you don’t find yourself mired in the endless sea of Black Friday sales.

The doorbuster deals are well underway, and many include an extra 15% off with code “JOY“. Some items are as much as 80% off, and yes, and there’s also free shipping on orders over $25.

Shop doorbusters in these categories:

Shop some of the top deals we’ve handpicked from the sale:

