13 ways to save even more money shopping at Kohl’s

caption There are plenty of ways to save money shopping at Kohl’s. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kohl’s shoppers love the low prices they can find at the store.

The department-store chain is thriving right now for a number of reasons, including its store locations outside of malls, its partnerships with Amazon, and shoppers’ growing demand for budget options.

Here’s how to save even more when shopping at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s shoppers love the low prices they can find at the store.

The department-store chain is thriving right now. One major advantage that Kohl’s has over other department stores is that nine out of 10 Kohl’s stores are in suburban strip malls rather than enclosed shopping centers, so it hasn’t been as strongly affected by declining foot traffic to malls. Kohl’s has about 1,100 stores.

The department-store chain has also expanded its partnership with Amazon and is now accepting returns from the e-commerce giant at about 100 stores. Kohl’s has tripled the amount of Amazon pop-up shops inside Kohl’s from 10 to 30 stores, and it will continue selling Amazon-branded products in all stores to help drive traffic.

The low-price department store has also been benefiting from a disappearing middle class and a higher demand for budget options – two factors that have been hurting more high-end department stores.

Shoppers continue coming back to Kohl’s because of its low prices. But in addition to the already low prices, Kohl’s offers plenty of opportunities for savings, like joining its rewards program, signing up for a store credit card, and matching certain competitor prices.

Here’s how to save even more money at the department-store chain:

Get a Kohl’s Charge card. On Kohl’s’ website, the company explains that Kohl’s Charge customers get 25% off their first order with the card, and “at least 12 special offers every year.”

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Join the Yes2You Rewards program. The program allows shoppers to “pay any way you want and when and where you want,” according to the website.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

The Yes2You program offers shoppers one point for every dollar spent, a $5 reward for every 100 points, eight savings offers a year, a birthday gift, and opportunities to earn bonus points.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Take advantage of Kohl’s Cash. For every $50 you spend, you get $10 in Kohl’s Cash. It can be used during specific events in-store and online, and the amount of the Kohl’s Cash coupon will be deducted from your total when you go to check out.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Shop during Night Owl and Early Bird hours. During these special hours, Kohl’s offers its lowest prices of the week on select items or in select departments.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

If you’re 55 or older, shopping on Wednesdays will save you 15% on in-store purchases.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Combine discounts. Kohl’s allows shoppers to combine discounts with sale prices and special offers like Kohl’s Cash and Yes2You Rewards points.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Check online for coupons. Kohl’s has coupons on its website that you can shop with online or in-stores.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Use the Kohl’s app. You can earn 50 Yes2You Rewards points for downloading the app, and it will store your savings and send you reminders of when you can use coupons.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Buy online and pick up in store so you don’t have to pay for shipping. Kohl’s has stared adding pickup lockers to its stores to make it even easier to pick up in stores.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Look for cheaper prices elsewhere. Kohl’s stores will price match with competing stores and its own online prices, but it will not price match with online-only competitors’ prices.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Check for lower prices and sales after you shop. If an item you bought goes on sale within 14 days of purchase, you can get the difference between what you paid and the new price back.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Text “SAVE07” to 56457 to save an extra 15%.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s

Check online for mail-in rebates, which are offered on a variety of kitchen and home products.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Kohl’s