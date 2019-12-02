Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals: Save an extra 20% off already-discounted Shark robot vacuums and earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend

- source
Updated 12/2/19 at 4:50 pm EST
Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals are very competitive this year – more than a few of the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet are housed here. While Kohl’s tends to match the prices of competitors on popular products, it’s also offering additional discounts and Kohl’s Cash to sweeten them further.
If you don’t know what Kohl’s Cash is, it’s basically free money to use on future purchases. For every $50 you spend through December 4, you’ll also receive $15 in Kohl’s Cash that can be redeemed December 3 through December 9.
You can also take an extra 20% off with the promo code “GOSHOP20” at checkout from now until December 4. On Cyber Monday only, you can also take an extra $10 off $50 with the promo code “JACKPOT” at checkout.
Kohl’s also offers free shipping when you spend $25 or more between now and December 4.
The 5 best Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals of 2019:
- Best kitchen appliance deal: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, $103.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $46, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Best over-the-ear headphone deal: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $279.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $70, plus get $75 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Best fitness tracker deal: Fitbit Charge 3, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Best speaker deal: JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $80, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Best vacuum deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum $349.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $150, plus get $105 in Kohl’s Cash]
What makes these deals great:
- Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, $103.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $46, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]: The Instant Pot Duo is our favorite multicooker on the market. It’s a super-easy way to prepare quick meals and can accommodate ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and pretty much anything else you might be craving. The Duo Evo Plus is an upgrade to the Duo with a lid that seals automatically and comes with an inner pot that can be placed on the stovetop. Right now, Amazon and Target are selling this for just $2 less, but with that $30 Kohl’s Cash you’ll earn, we recommend this deal.
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $279.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $70, plus get $75 in Kohl’s Cash]: The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones come in a ton of colors and are an improvement on older models. This pair has better sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. Fully charged, you’ll get up to 22 hours of playtime. A 10-minute charge translates to 3 hours of playtime on low, and an Apple W1 chip makes it simple to pair with Apple devices. You’ll find the same price, minus the extra Kohl’s cash, at Amazon and Macy’s right now, but if color doesn’t matter to you, you can get this pair in gray, blue, or tan for $199 for a limited time at Best Buy, with three months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.
- Fitbit Charge 3, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]: The Fitbit Charge 3 offers all the activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, and just the right screen size for most people. Our reviewer called the Charge 3 Fitbit’s best product to date. This is the same price you’ll get at Amazon, Walmart, and Bed, Bath & Beyond but without the bonus $30 you’ll get in Kohl’s Cash.
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $80, plus $30 in Kohl’s Cash]: Waterproof, loud, and durable, JBL makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, and at half price, now’s as good of a time as any to pick one up. Kohl’s is price matching Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, so this is the best deal with the added $30 Kohl’s Cash.
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum $349.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $150, plus get $105 in Kohl’s Cash]: We think Dyson’s V Cordless Series are the best cordless vacuums hands down; they’re light, powerful, and easy to use. We can justify their high price without a discount, but it’s easier to stomach with one. You’ll find the same price of $349.99 at Dyson, Bed Bath & Beyond (plus the potential of earning $100 in rewards when you spend $300), and Best Buy – minus the benefit of $105 in Kohl’s Cash.
How we selected the best deals at Kohl’s:
- We only chose products that meet our high standard of coverage, and that we’ve either used ourselves or researched carefully.
- We compared the prices against other retailers like Target and Amazon and only included the deals that are the same or better (not including promotional discounts that come from using certain credit cards).
- All deals are at least 20% off, with the occasional exception for products that are rarely discounted or provide an outsized value.
Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Kohl’s
Electronics: Up to 50% off
Shop electronics deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $279.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $70, plus get $75 in Kohl’s Cash]
- JBL Live 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
- JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker, $29.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $40]
- JBuds Pro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $12.99 (originally $19.99) [You save $7]
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $129.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $70 plus, get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch, $99.99 (originally $159.99) [You save $60, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Fitbit Charge 3, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $80, plus get $30 in Kohl’s Cash]
Vacuums: Up to 40% off
Shop vacuum deals
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum, $349.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $150, plus get $105 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $200, plus get $90 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum, $499.99 (originally $699) [You save $200, plus get $150 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Shark IQ Alexa-Compatible Robot Vacuum R100AE with Self-Empty Base, $479.99 (originally $649.99) [You save $170 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout, plus get $135 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $449.99 (originally $599.99) [You save $150, plus get $135 in Kohl’s Cash]
Kitchen: Up to 50% off
Shop kitchen deals
- KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $279.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $100, plus get $75 in Kohl’s Cash]
- KitchenAid KHB1231 2-Speed Hand Blender, $29.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $20]
- KitchenAid KSM75 Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $199.99 (originally $259.99) [You save $60 plus, get $60 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Strength Control, $71.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $78 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $50 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Power XL Vortex 5-Quart Air Fryer, $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $40 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
Toys: Up to 50% off
Shop toy deals
- Step2 Modern Cook Play Kitchen Set, $49.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $30, plus get $15 in Kohl’s Cash]
- Mancala Game, $11.99 (originally $25) [You save $13 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout]
- Melissa & Doug Grocery Store, $127.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $72, plus get $45 in Kohl’s Cash]
- LEGO Jurassic World Blue’s Helicopter Pursuit Set 75928, $23.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $16]
- A Taste for Wine and Murder: Murder Mystery Party, $15.99 (originally $40) [You save $24 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout]
Women’s clothing: Up to 70% off
Shop women’s clothing
- Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (originally $60) [You save $30]
- Croft & Barrow Classic Crewneck Tee, $3.99 (originally $16) [You save $12 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout]
Men’s clothing: Up to 70% off
Shop men’s clothing deals
- Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans, from $29.75 to $35.70 (originally $59.50) [You save $23.80 to $29.75 depending on color]
- Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans, $35.70 (originally $59.50) [You save $23.80]
- Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt, $7.99 (originally $36) [You save $28 with the code “GOSHOP20” at checkout]
- Sonoma Goods for Life Super Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt, $10.39 (originally $40) [You save $29.61 with the promo code “GOSHOP20” at checkout]
More Cyber Monday deals
