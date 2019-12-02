Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals: Save an extra 20% off already-discounted Shark robot vacuums and earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend

caption Kohl’s Cyber Monday sale includes $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. source Business Insider

Updated 12/2/19 at 4:50 pm EST

Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals are very competitive this year – more than a few of the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet are housed here. While Kohl’s tends to match the prices of competitors on popular products, it’s also offering additional discounts and Kohl’s Cash to sweeten them further.

If you don’t know what Kohl’s Cash is, it’s basically free money to use on future purchases. For every $50 you spend through December 4, you’ll also receive $15 in Kohl’s Cash that can be redeemed December 3 through December 9.

You can also take an extra 20% off with the promo code “GOSHOP20” at checkout from now until December 4. On Cyber Monday only, you can also take an extra $10 off $50 with the promo code “JACKPOT” at checkout.

Kohl’s also offers free shipping when you spend $25 or more between now and December 4.

The 5 best Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals of 2019:

What makes these deals great:

caption On Cyber Monday, Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are $70 off, plus you get $75 in Kohl’s cash. source Kohl’s

How we selected the best deals at Kohl’s:

We only chose products that meet our high standard of coverage, and that we’ve either used ourselves or researched carefully. We compared the prices against other retailers like Target and Amazon and only included the deals that are the same or better (not including promotional discounts that come from using certain credit cards). All deals are at least 20% off, with the occasional exception for products that are rarely discounted or provide an outsized value.

Electronics: Up to 50% off

Vacuums: Up to 40% off

Kitchen: Up to 50% off

Toys: Up to 50% off

Women’s clothing: Up to 70% off

Men’s clothing: Up to 70% off

