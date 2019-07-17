Kohl’s is kicking off hiring for the holidays as the war for talent rages on

Kohl’s announced on Wednesday that it is starting its hiring process for seasonal holiday workers.

The department-store chain is getting ahead of the pack in finding workers amid a labor shortage in the retail sector.

Kohl’s is getting a head start on hiring workers for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, the department-store chain said that it is beginning hiring for an early wave of seasonal positions across almost half of its US stores. Hiring will begin at its remaining stores, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment centers in August.

“Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohl’s for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season,” Marc Chini, Kohl’s chief people officer, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The retailer is likely looking to get a head start on its competitors as the labor market in the US continues to tighten and unemployment rates sink to record lows.

Last year, Kohl’s kicked off its hiring process earlier than ever, in June, and was among the retailers offering perks and better wages to attract talent.