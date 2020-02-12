Kohl’s cuts 250 jobs while arguing that it is operating from ‘a position of financial strength’

caption Kohl’s SVP of communications said the retailer was operating “from a position of financial strength.” source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Kohl’s is set to lay off around 250 employees, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Fox 6 journalist Suzanne Spencer posted a statement from Kohl’s communications SVP Jen Johnson on Twitter.

Johnson said that Kohl’s will not be shutting down any locations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kohl’s is eliminating 250 roles, including an entire “layer” of regional store leadership positions, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The retailer said that it is initiating this reorganization while operating “from a position of financial strength.”

“This reorganization in our business will empower decision-making, reduce management layers, streamline communications and drive greater efficiency in many areas of our business,” Kohl’s SVP of communications Jen Johnson said in a statement that Fox 6 journalist Suzanne Spencer posted on Twitter.

NEW: @Kohls announces major layoffs – 250 positions. VP of communications just released a statement. pic.twitter.com/bTFTejEWXS — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) February 12, 2020

In the statement, Johnson noted that Kohl’s is not slated to close “any stores or corporate offices” and that it is “continuing to hire in key areas.” The role eliminations will affect regional store leadership, Kohl’s merchant organization, and certain corporate teams.

Kohl’s didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Little news: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl's is laying off 250 employees, including regional store leaders, merchants and other corporate roles. "It is important to note that Kohl’s is in a position of financial strength," a spox said. — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) February 12, 2020

Johnson said in the statement that Kohl’s will offer laid-off employees both outplacement services and “a competitive severance package,” and thanked them “for their conbtributions and years of service at Kohl’s.”

“The organizational changes we’ve made are driven by the evolution of our strategic business priorities to create a more agile and empowered organization to support our long-term sustainable growth,” Johnson said in the statement.