caption Aerie was one of the best stores we visited this year. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

2018 was a difficult year for many retailers – and when we visited their stores, it showed.

But of the dozens of stores we visited this year, TJ Maxx, Kohl’s, Five Below, and Aerie stood out from the rest.

These were some of the best stores we shopped at in 2018.

2018 was a difficult year for some retailers. Many of the dozens of stores we visited this year were either in complete disarray or marred by empty shelves.

But while some stores were barely hanging on, others were thriving.

Kohl’s, for example, reported comparable sales were up 2.5% in the third quarter. When we visited a Kohl’s store recently, we found that it was well-organized, clean, and affordable. Part of why Kohl’s is able to continue performing well, despite the ongoing retail apocalypse, is because of its store locations in suburban strip malls, a high demand for budget options, and its continued focus on e-commerce, such as with its expanding partnership with Amazon.

Aerie is another store that is well-loved by shoppers – especially teens. In the third quarter of 2018, American Eagle reported that comparable sales were up 32% at Aerie. Beyond being pleasant to shop at, Aerie is often praised for being a relatable brand, especially because of its “real” ads with no photoshopping and its emphasis on comfort.

Off-price retailers like TJ Maxx and dollar stores also had a great year because of an increased demand for budget products. While dollar stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree both saw comparable sales growth each quarter this year, Five Below stood out. Five Below was much cleaner, much more organized, and overall better to shop it.

Here are some of the best stores we visited in 2018:

TJ Maxx was among the best stores we visited this year.

TJ Maxx’s parent company, TJX Companies, reported on November 20 that comparable sales were up 9% at TJ Maxx and Marshalls in the most recent fiscal quarter.

On a recent store visit, we found the off-price retailer was disorganized, but it was still cleaner and brighter than other similar stores, like Burlington.

It had a lot of high-quality, name brand products, and it was fun to shop at because of the treasure-hunt shopping experience it offered.

Kohl’s was another one of the best stores we visited in 2018.

The Kohl’s we went to in Jersey City, New Jersey, was spotlessly clean and well-organized.

There were shoppers in the store, but it wasn’t so busy that there were long lines.

Kohl’s reported that comparable sales were up 2.5% in the third quarter.

Its success is thanks to its locations in suburban strip malls, continued high demand for budget options, and its focus on e-commerce, such as its expanding partnerships with Amazon.

Dollar stores had a great year overall, and Five Below stood out from its competitors.

We shopped at Five Below locations in Queens and Manhattan.

In the third quarter of 2018, Five Below reported comparable sales grew by 4.8%. It opened 53 new stores this quarter, bringing its store count to 745.

The store was upbeat and fun to shop at.

It was cleaner and better organized than other dollar stores we visited, like Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

Five Below offered the treasure-hunt experience that dollar stores are loved for, but it was still easy to navigate.

It sells everything from cosmetics to electronics to candy, all for $5 or less.

Aerie was also one of the most impressive stores we visited this year. In the third quarter of 2018, comparable sales were up a whopping 32% for the brand.

Aerie is hugely popular with teens right now for a few reasons. In 2014, it swapped its airbrushed ads for unretouched photos and launched a body-positive campaign known as #AerieReal.

The store also places emphasis on cozy and comfortable clothing, which is a leading trend right now.

Aerie stores also generally offer a good experience for shoppers.

The Midtown Manhattan location of the store we visited was brightly lit, well-organized, and easy to navigate.