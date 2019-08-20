Komatsu signs multi-year deal with DHL in Australia to import over a million kg of machinery parts

DHL provides global airfreight, customs clearance and time definite international express services to support Komatsu’s turnkey after-market activities

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 20 August 2019 – Komatsu, one of the world’s leading global manufacturers and suppliers of technologically innovative construction and mining equipment, has signed a new multi-year agreement with DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding, two divisions under Deutsche Post DHL Group. The world’s leading logistics company will import more than a million kilograms of Komatsu machinery, equipment and spare parts each year into Australia and New Zealand.









From left to right: Mr. George Lawson, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Australia; Mr. Sean Taylor, CEO and Managing Director, Komatsu Australia Pty Limited; Mr. Gary Edstein, CEO and Senior Vice President, DHL Express Oceania





“Annually, we transact in excess of 1.5 million stock keeping units (SKU) line sales in Australia. Often, exceptional customer service comes down to having products and parts precisely available when our customers need them,” said Sean Taylor, CEO and Managing Director, Komatsu Australia Pty Limited. “Logistics is a key component of our ability to deliver a first rate customer experience ensuring that our supply chain is fully optimised.”

In close coordination with Komatsu’s foreign offices and suppliers, DHL will provide complete end-to-end air freight imports for Komatsu primarily from the US and Japan to Australia across Komatsu’s three distribution centers in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. DHL will also manage the entire customs brokerage process, as trade compliance and regulations become increasingly crucial in optimising global supply chains.

“As the world’s leading express service provider, DHL Express is proud to have supported Komatsu with time definite international express services for more than a decade, and we are excited to continue our partnership. Komatsu’s customers have come to expect minimal downtime from operating their equipment, and DHL Express’ global network plays an important role in ensuring critical parts and documentation get to them on time, wherever they are,” said Gary Edstein, CEO and Senior Vice President, DHL Express Oceania.

George Lawson, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Australia, added, “The scale of Komatsu’s after-market business and their singular focus on top customer service quality often translate to logistical challenges. Equally, the freight involved is incredibly varied ranging from O-Rings weighing a few grams to larger single components like shovel buckets. All these make an efficient global logistics network crucial to manage freight consolidation from international destinations, optimise logistics costs and ensure timely deliveries.”

The announcement comes as Komatsu taps on growth in non-residential construction and a turnaround in infrastructure-led engineering construction and Australia’s latest resources boom . Australia’s mining exports increased above-average rates even after growth of nearly 20 percent per annum in recent years, and despite the recent downturn the construction industry may return to growth territory with the government budgeting for an A$75 billion investment to develop transport infrastructure by 2028.







