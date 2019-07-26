6 potential health risks of drinking kombucha, from accidental tipsiness to uncomfortable bloating

caption Kombucha is a fermented tea. source Shutterstock

Kombucha, a popular fermented tea, is believed to offer health benefits, including from probiotics.

However, the drink can have risks in large amounts or for certain groups of people.

Kombuchas may lead to a sugar crash or accidental tipsiness.

The fizzy, fermented tea known as kombucha was once relatively unknown. Now, it’s available not just at Whole Foods or your local co-op, but also at many grocery stores, bodegas, and even gas stations.

Made from sugar and black or green tea, and mixed with the magic of a special bacteria and yeast combo known as a SCOBY (which stands for “symbiotic culture of yeast and bacteria”), kombucha has been touted for aiding digestion, boosting energy, and even helping with weight loss, mainly due to its high load of probiotics.

There’s some evidence behind the benefits of probiotics generally, but research has yet to prove whether they work for everyone, since each person’s gut microbiome is unique, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kombucha may have benefits beyond its probiotic properties because it contains micronutrients like vitamin B and polyphenols, or compounds found in plants.

But the bubbly beverage can have some surprising impacts on your health. Before you start sipping, here’s the scoop on the fermented trend.

You might accidentally get tipsy, but it’s unlikely.

caption You’d have to drink at least eight servings of kombucha to consume as much alcohol as one beer. source Getty Images

Mixing sugar, tea, and yeast – and giving them quality time to mingle and ferment – is essential to producing the good microbes that make kombucha special. As a result, however, most varieties contain at least trace amounts of alcohol.

Unlike beer and wine, however, the SCOBY used in kombucha brewing contains bacteria that will actually consume the alcohol produced by the yeast, resulting in a tangy vinegar-like product instead of a boozy brew.

Plus, most commercial kombucha is carefully regulated to have a minimal alcohol content. So minimal, in fact, that you’d need to drink eight or more servings to consume the amount in a single beer.

Some brands have started offering spiked or alcoholic kombucha, but those are clearly labeled as such, so you’re not likely to accidentally imbibe.

Still, if you are avoiding alcohol for any reason, you may want to pass on kombucha.

You can end up drinking too much sugar.

caption Added sugar in your kombucha can have side effects. source Shutterstock

Sugar is an essential part of the brewing process that fuels the yeast and bacteria to make kombucha, but a lot of it is consumed by microbes during the brewing proces. So, while many kombuchas start as sweet tea, the end product isn’t necessarily high in sugar.

However, like many apparently healthy commercial drinks like smoothies, bottled kombuchas can have added sugar to boost the flavor. This means that kombucha, while typically less sugary than soda and juice, is not a calorie-free beverage or always the best choice for people watching their sugar intake.

Make sure read the labels carefully, and know what a serving size is – many bottles contain two or more servings.

Too much ‘booch can cause bloating and bowel trouble.

caption Too many bubbles can make you feel a little bloated. source jakkapan21/ iStock

Kombucha is known for its gut-health benefits, so why does it make you feel bloated? Like any carbonated beverage, drinking too much kombucha, or drinking it too quickly, can cause tummy trouble because of the carbon dioxide.

Drinking fizzy, gaseous beverages can make you gaseous too, stretching the gut and potentially causing discomfort and bloat.

Kombucha can also be a problem for people with irritable bowel syndrome, since it is high in a certain type of carbohydrate that can be quickly fermented by gut bacteria, causing gas and other digestive woes.

For most people, however, kombucha is fine to drink in moderation and most of the belly-related side effects will quickly dissipate. If you haven’t tried it before, start slowly to see how your body reacts, and stop if you don’t feel well.

People who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems should avoid it.

caption If you’re pregnant or immune-compromised, you may want to pass on kombucha. source iStock

Since kombucha is a probiotic, it’s actually full of tiny, living microbes which, for the most part, is why it can be beneficial for your health.

For certain groups of people, however, kombucha can be dangerous because it’s often unpasteurized, or not heat-treated to kill pathogens. This is known as “raw” kombucha.

Raw kombucha’s lack of pasteurization means some unwanted bacteria can sneak into the brew and cause infection in people who have weakened immune systems due to pregnancy, age, illness, or something else.

Even so-called “pasteurized kombucha” isn’t necessarily safe for people with weakened immune systems, since it still contains the potentially risky live cultures needed to achieve a kombucha-like taste.

Kombucha is made from green or black tea, so it’s caffeinated.

caption If you’re sensitive to caffeine, be aware that kombucha could keep you awake. source Shutterstock/lenetstan

Tea is foundational to the kombucha brewing process, so like your favorite Earl Grey or English breakfast, it’s going to have some caffeine, although less than a cup of coffee.

This isn’t a problem for most people, but if you’re sensitive to caffeine or pregnant, it’s important to be aware of. Caffeine can cause headaches, jitters, and other side effects.

The caffeine content is another reason not to drink too much kombucha, since over-caffeination can cause anxiety and dehydration, and mess with your sleeping routine.

Kombucha contamination is possible, but so is juice contamination.

caption Store-bought kombucha has to meet food safety standards. source Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock

If you’re drinking any bacteria-based beverage, you might (understandably) worry about whether the microbes you’re drinking are benign. And indeed, like any food or drink, kombucha can go bad or get moldy.

However, also like any consumable product that’s made it to store shelves, kombucha is subject to food safety regulations.

Specific state and federal guidelines govern the production of commercial kombucha, ensuring it’s safely bottled, has the proper acidity (to prevent contamination), and meets other standards.

If you like kombucha, and feel fine drinking it, you’re unlikely to put your health at risk. But remember: everything in moderation.

