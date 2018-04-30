Konica Minolta Awarded Contract to Digitise 3 Million Pages for a Government Ministry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 30, 2018 – In line with the government’s commitment to boost Singapore’s efforts towards a smart nation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, has been enlisted to provide Document Process Outsourcing (DPO) solution for a government ministry. With state-of-the-art equipment and high quality images, Konica Minolta will assist the ministry to digitise an estimated 3 million pages of its hardcopy records in A4/A3 sizes and validate them with on-site services.





The DPO solution is designed to optimise workflow and boost the productivity of the ministry’s staff by enabling them to search for documents efficiently, saving valuable time.





As an integral value provider responsible for the end-to-end digitisation process from the collection of materials to digitised output files, the DPO solution supports businesses’ transition from paper to digital. Given the recent data security breaches, digitisation of documents will enhance document security where access is granted through user authentication and minimise information leaks.





Konica Minolta’s Document Process Outsourcing Solution transforms paper-intensive process to digital process, allowing ease of access to information and reduce its environmental impact.





