Konica Minolta Brings Data Security to the Next Level with bizhubSECURE Platinum

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 30 2018 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, recently launched the bizhubSECURE Platinum (BSP). A value-added professional solution designed for comprehensive network security protection, Konica Minolta is extending the powerful security protection to provide the most extensive, sophisticated set of security measures to industry and businesses of all sizes.

As online data security becomes a pressing concern for businesses, Konica Minolta is constantly looking at transformative ways to provide additional line of defense against data theft and unauthorised access to documents or devices. For many businesses, data is the company’s most valuable asset and the BSP is a powerful security protection against data thefts. Data breaches are costly mistakes to avoid. Many businesses and IT decision makers often neglect the data that reside in the hard drives of Multi-Function Printers (MFPs). With BSP, businesses can now combat costly data breaches through data protection and advanced network security for MFPs.

To secure and protect any document image data that might be present on the hard drive, the BSP is able to perform these security functions:





Hard Drive Encryption

Hard Drive Lock Password

Automatic deletion of any temporary image data

Data overwrite of electronic documents on a timed basis

Mr Jonathan Yeo, Director & General Manager of Konica Minolta BSA said: “Security is no longer a choice. It has become a necessity that should be part of every business and IT discussion as efforts to combat data security threat will only intensify in the years to come. Konica Minolta seeks to bring data security to the next level with added level of protection against information security threats.”

